This article was originally published on Aug. 18, 2017, and was updated for 2018.

Labor Day weekend in Ocean City: summer vacation might be coming to an end, but at least you have this four-day weekend to help ease you back into the swing of things.

And spending the long weekend in Ocean City is probably the way to say goodbye to the summer and hello to earlier sunsets and falling leaves. Other than a few events that the town hosts in September like Bike Week and Sunfest, Labor Day is the last busy weekend of the season that maintains a festive summer feeling. It also tends to be the last weekend to enjoy many of Ocean City’s special summer events, including Sunset Park Party Nights (Thursday, Aug. 30), and Beach Lights (last night Monday, Sept. 3).

Be sure to enjoy the Maryland sunshine, play on our white sand beaches and just relax while you still can. Boardwalk businesses and rides will still be open and the Ocean City Beach Patrol will remain on duty throughout the weekend (in-stand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), so head to the beach and enjoy one last dip in the Atlantic. And also take advantage of the…

Fireworks

Sept. 2 marks the last Sundaes in the Park of the year, and with a fireworks display following the weekly concert at 9 p.m., this one’s guaranteed close out the season with a “bang!” The grand finale at Northside Park also includes live music by modern country band Triple Trail Turn, activities for children and, of course, ice cream.

Nature

Since the temperatures are soon to drop, Labor Day weekend is a fantastic time to take one last pontoon ride or jet ski out on the water. Consider taking a thrilling trip on the bay at Odyssea Watersports, or take in the peace and quiet out on an Ayers Creek kayak.

Nightlife

Obviously a holiday weekend means live music and taking advantage of happy hour specials, so be sure to check out the special events happening at venues like Seacrets (who have their own special Labor Day fireworks display), Macky’s and Fager’s Island.

Family Fun

Because most local amusements are still open on weekends through September, you’ll still be able to visit Jolly Roger, Trimper’s, Baja Amusements, OC Screams and more. Labor Day Weekend is also the last weekend of the season for the Jolly Roger Splash Mountain water park. If you’re looking for less thrill and a little more chill, treat your family to a game of mini golf at any one of the many indoor and outdoor courses that Ocean City has to offer.

It’s always sad to see the summer go, but one last weekend trip to OC is the perfect way to ring in a new season.