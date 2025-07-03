Watch Fireworks From Berlin, to Ocean City to Rehoboth and Back to Ocean City

Looking for the best places to watch fireworks this Independence Day weekend? You’re in luck—there are fireworks lighting up the sky every night from Thursday through Sunday in and around Ocean City, Maryland. Whether you’re staying downtown, in North Ocean City, or exploring nearby Berlin and Rehoboth Beach, here’s your day-by-day guide to catching a spectacular show each night.

Thursday, July 3: Fireworks in Berlin, MD at Heron Park

Location: Heron Park, 10009 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, MD

Fireworks Time: Approximately 9:00 p.m.

Start the long weekend with a hometown favorite! The Town of Berlin kicks off the celebration with a vibrant fireworks show at Heron Park. Arrive early to enjoy food vendors, community festivities, and a relaxed small-town vibe. The fireworks begin at dusk, typically around 9:00 p.m.

Pro Tip: One of the best places to watch is from nearby SonRise Church off Route 50, offering great visibility and easier parking.

Friday, July 4: Ocean City Fireworks – Downtown & Northside Park

Locations:

Downtown Ocean City: Caroline Street on the beach

North Ocean City: Northside Park, 125th Street & the Bay

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (both locations)

Celebrate Independence Day in Ocean City with two simultaneous fireworks displays—one downtown and one in North Ocean City.

Downtown: Head to Caroline Street for a classic beach fireworks experience. Bring a blanket and enjoy the show right from the sand with the Atlantic Ocean as your backdrop.

Northside Park: This family-friendly setting includes live music starting at 8:00 p.m., followed by fireworks over the bay at 9:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a fun night in the park.

Traffic Advisory: Expect heavy traffic and pedestrian congestion throughout town. Consider using the Ocean City bus or other public transit options.

Saturday, July 5: Rehoboth Beach Fireworks

Location: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk & Beach, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Concert Time: 8:00 p.m.

Fireworks Time: ~9:30 p.m.

Looking to extend your Fourth of July celebrations? Head north to Rehoboth Beach for one of the area’s largest fireworks shows. A live performance by The Funsters begins at 8:00 p.m. on the bandstand, followed by a fireworks display visible all along the boardwalk and beach.

Road Closures: Expect traffic delays and road closures near Henlopen and Surf Avenues beginning at 7:00 p.m. Plan to walk or use Rehoboth’s Park & Ride system.

Sunday, July 6: Sundaes in the Park & Fireworks at Northside Park

Location: Northside Park, 125th Street & the Bay, Ocean City, MD

Concert Time: 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:00 p.m.

Close out your weekend with Ocean City’s beloved Sundaes in the Park. Enjoy live music, kids’ activities, and build-your-own ice cream sundaes (available for purchase), followed by a fireworks display over the bay.

This event is free, family-friendly, and the perfect way to end your beach weekend on a high note. Don’t forget your chairs or picnic blanket!

Where to Watch Fireworks Near Ocean City – Weekend Schedule

Date Location Time Highlights Thursday, July 3 Heron Park, Berlin, MD 9:00 p.m. Small-town celebration just minutes from OC Friday, July 4 Downtown Ocean City & Northside Park 9:30 p.m. Two synchronized fireworks shows in OC Saturday, July 5 Rehoboth Beach, DE ~9:30 p.m. Beachfront show with live music Sunday, July 6 Northside Park, Ocean City 9:00 p.m. Sundaes, live music & fireworks on the bay

Plan Ahead for a Spectacular Weekend

Arrive early to get the best views and avoid traffic delays.

Pack smart with folding chairs, blankets, and bug spray.

Check local weather and updates in case of delays or cancellations.

Use public transportation when possible to avoid parking headaches.

Celebrate Every Night with Fireworks Near Ocean City

Whether you’re a local or visiting for the weekend, there’s no better time to experience fireworks on the beach. From Berlin’s hometown charm to the Rehoboth boardwalk and Ocean City’s famous beaches, your July 4th weekend is covered with incredible shows every night.

