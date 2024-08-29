What is the Beach to Bay Heritage Area?

The Beach to Bay Heritage Area is dedicated to promoting, preserving, and protecting the rich tapestry of Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Through collaborative partnerships, it fosters sustainable economic development while safeguarding the region’s natural, cultural, and historic assets. Its mission is to ignite cultural heritage tourism and its associated benefits, while preserving the treasured heritage through grant projects.

Join the Beach to Bay Heritage Area in celebrating and preserving the heart and soul of Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore with this content project on OceanCity.com.