The Beach to Bay Heritage Area

Museums and Trails
Video tours and historic places
Helping other cultural and heritage resources around the Lower Shore.

What is the Beach to Bay Heritage Area?

The Beach to Bay Heritage Area is dedicated to promoting, preserving, and protecting the rich tapestry of Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Through collaborative partnerships, it fosters sustainable economic development while safeguarding the region’s natural, cultural, and historic assets. Its mission is to ignite cultural heritage tourism and its associated benefits, while preserving the treasured heritage through grant projects.

Join the Beach to Bay Heritage Area in celebrating and preserving the heart and soul of Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore with this content project on OceanCity.com.

From the Blog

Andre Nieto and the team at the Beach to Bay Heritage Area offer insight into Things to Do while in Ocean City or the surrounding area.  There are trails, museums, ways to win prizes and more.  

