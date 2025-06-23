Step Inside Overholt Speakeasy: Intimacy and Indulgence in Ocean City, MD

Tucked behind a discreet sign just off Coastal Highway in Ocean City lies a quiet culinary haven: Overholt, the speakeasy-style hideaway inside Dry 85. With low lighting, a hushed atmosphere, and a name steeped in American whiskey heritage, Overholt offers a refined escape for those who want to dine and drink well—away from the crowds but still in the heart of the action.

A Toast to Tradition: The Overholt Legacy

The name Overholt is a nod to one of America’s oldest whiskey families, the Oberhotzers headed by patriarch Henry. German immigrants who settled in Bucks County before moving to Overton, later West Overton, Pennsylvania in 1800, the Overholts (anglicized) helped pioneer rye whiskey in the U.S. today. They came from a region in Germany known for distilling “korn,” or rye whiskey, a tradition Henry continued in America. The name captures the spirit of craftsmanship and authenticity and that legacy lives on in every glass poured here—Old Overholt Rye is the foundation of Dry 85’s house Old Fashioned, a cocktail lauded as one of the best in Maryland. Although no longer distilled in Pennsylvania and with a higher corn content to more closely resemble bourbon, Old Overholt Rye is “America’s oldest continually maintained brand of whiskey.“

An Intimate Escape Inside Dry 85

Created by Brian Bolter, Owner and Beverage Director of Dry 85, Overholt was designed as a quieter refuge within the energetic dining scene. “It’s a low slung, quieter vibe for diners and drinkers alike,” Bolter says. “A tucked away spot to relax from a hectic day, enjoying some of the best gourmet comfort food around.”

While Dry 85 is known for its lively, modern bourbon bar atmosphere, Overholt offers the same full food and drink menu in a more serene setting. It’s perfect for guests looking to connect over a well-crafted cocktail without the usual bar bustle.

A Menu Worth Whispering About

Overholt doesn’t rely on exclusivity alone—it delivers with a full menu that balances indulgence and innovation. You can build your own charcuterie board from selections like wild boar and pork belly salami, mozzarella-stuffed prosciutto, and spicy chorizo, or start with crispy Brussels sprouts, fried green tomatoes with Chesapeake beurre blanc, or spicy street corn tots laced with jalapeño, queso fresco, and avocado crema.

Signature entrées include pork ossobuco served in a cast iron skillet with scalloped potatoes, shrimp and grits smothered in house-made bacon mushroom sauce, and fall-off-the-bone pork ribs finished with a blueberry glaze. The Dry85 burger, stacked with pulled pork, bacon, and slaw, brings smoky depth, while the crab cake sandwichdelivers a taste of the coast with tropical aioli.

And if you’re feeling celebratory? Go all in on the cheeky indulgence of “Champagne and Fries”—Veuve Clicquot paired with truffle-salted hand-cut fries. Because why not?

Getting In: No Code, Just Good Taste

You don’t need a secret knock or password to access Overholt. Just ask to be seated there when making an online reservation, or let the host know when you arrive at Dry85. The speakeasy is open Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to close, and while reservations are recommended, walk-ins are welcomed as space allows.

A private entrance is available for private events, which are growing in popularity for bachelor and bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, and corporate gatherings. To book, guests can reach out to info@dry85.com.

A Favorite New Discovery

There’s no live music, secret menu, or over-the-top theatrics—just the timeless pleasure of good food, great cocktails, and a space that lets you slow down and enjoy both. “Diners love it,” Bolter shares, “and the private event crowd is discovering their new favorite space.”

For those looking to experience Dry85 in a new way—or for newcomers wanting a laid-back but elevated dining experience—Overholt offers the best of both worlds: full-throttle flavor in a setting that whispers rather than shouts.

Reservations & Private Events:

www.dry85.com | info@dry85.com

Open Friday & Saturday, 5 PM – Close

















