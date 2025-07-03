69.8 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Book Your Stay
Get Exclusive Savings Passes

Photo Friday Contest Winner July 3rd 2025

FamilyOcean City DreamingPeople and Places
By Anne

This was our first Photo Friday contest of 2025, and although some days the weather has been much to be desired so far this summer, visitors still got out and about enjoying the town and all it has to offer, even on a less than perfect beach day. We saw people playing mini golf, and at the arcade, we saw folk riding go karts, and walking the boards, the ponies on Assateague don’t mind the weather, and there’s always a view, no matter how many clouds are in the sky. Sit back and enjoy some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest. 

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE $25 gift cards to Baja Amusements is Brooke Robins for this stunning photo of the sunset at Northside Park. Congratulations Brooke!

Photo Friday Brooke Robins the beauty of northside park
Brooke Robins: the beauty of Northside Park

 

Photo Friday Rob Bouse Love OCMD!!!
Rob Bouse: Love OCMD!!!
Photo Friday Tonya Farmer: Hole in one at mini golf Frances Scott Key resort
Tonya Farmer: Hole in one at mini golf Frances Scott Key Resort yesterday
Photo Friday Paige Kennedy Scanlon We love Baja!
Paige Kennedy Scanlon: We love Baja!
Photo FridayMelissa Fisher Mommy and baby out for a stroll this morning
Melissa Fisher: Mommy and baby out for a stroll this morning
Photo Friday Lisa Skora Just Showing the boardwalk some love 💕 be back Tuesday
Lisa Skora: Just Showing the boardwalk some love 💕 be back Tuesday

 

Photo Friday Kathy-Schlotterbeck-Our-Beautiful-race-car-drivers!!-See-you-on-8-3-2025!!
Kathy-Schlotterbeck: Our beautiful race-car drivers!! See you on 8/3/2025!!
Photo Frday Judy Brown The tops of the hotels hidden in fog or low clouds.
Judy Brown: The tops of the hotels hidden in fog or low clouds.
Photo Friday Heather Morgan Enjoying the sites on the boardwalk… just upside down!
Heather Morgan: Enjoying the sights on the Boardwalk… just upside down!
Photo Friday Dolores Rosier Bell Grandsons had a great time at Electric Quarter Arcade in north OC this week.
Dolores Rosier Bell: Grandson’s had a great time at Electric Quarter Arcade in North OC this week.
Photo Friday Dakota Goshorn Absolutely best view of ocean city at the top of trimpers gaint wheel
Dakota Goshorn: Absolutely best view of Ocean City at the top of Trimper’s giant wheel
photo friday Kathy Bankert We were just at Baja. This has become a yearly tradition for our family vacation.
Kathy Bankert: We were just at Baja. This has become a yearly tradition for our family vacation.
Photo Friday Danielle Hart My boys enjoying a perfect beach day!Danielle Hart My boys enjoying a perfect beach day!
Danielle Hart: My boys enjoying a perfect beach day!
Photo Friday Brittany Young The first storm to break the heatwave. Sure made it cold today!
Brittany Young: The first storm to break the heatwave. Sure made it cold today!

 

Photo Friday Angel Renee Ocean city fishing pier 6:19:25
Angel Renee: Ocean City fishing pier 6:19:25

 

Photo Friday Antoinette Boas Best views in Ocean City
Antoinette Boas: Best views in Ocean City
Photo Friday Amanda Creasy Taking in all Ocean City has to offer
Amanda Creasy: Taking in all Ocean City has to offer
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Travel Advisory: July 4th Fireworks and Traffic in Ocean City, MD

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,110SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,110SubscribersSubscribe
✅ Custom HTML test loaded!

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND