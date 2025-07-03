Photo Friday Contest Winner July 3rd 2025

This was our first Photo Friday contest of 2025, and although some days the weather has been much to be desired so far this summer, visitors still got out and about enjoying the town and all it has to offer, even on a less than perfect beach day. We saw people playing mini golf, and at the arcade, we saw folk riding go karts, and walking the boards, the ponies on Assateague don’t mind the weather, and there’s always a view, no matter how many clouds are in the sky. Sit back and enjoy some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest.

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE $25 gift cards to Baja Amusements is Brooke Robins for this stunning photo of the sunset at Northside Park. Congratulations Brooke!