Here’s How to Celebrate the Red, White, and Blu in Ocean City, Maryland this 4th of July Weekend

Celebrate the Fourth Ocean City‑style by diving into local flavors, watersports, contests, drinks, and not one but two fireworks shows. Whether with family or friends, this guide ensures your holiday is bursting with patriotic pride, coastal charm, and colorful fun. Happy Fourth of July!

Start your day by decking out in festive outfits—think red tees, crisp white shorts, and blue flip‑flops. Grab your USA flag bandanas or patriotic hats—Ocean City’s beachfront is the perfect runway for bold colors and celebratory spirit. Don’t forget sunscreen!

Feast on Fresh Crabs at Blu Crab House & Raw Bar

No Fourth in Maryland is complete without fresh local seafood. Head to Blu Crab House & Raw Bar for a feast of steamed crabs, crab cakes, oysters, and shrimp cocktails. Pair your meal with iced tea or a crisp local lager. Sit outside if the weather’s nice and soak in the waterfront views while cracking open your crabs.

Jet Skiing with Odyssea Water Sports

Kick your day into high gear with a jet ski adventure. At Odyssea Water Sports, you can rent a jet ski and zoom around the waves—great for thrill‑seekers and families alike. Book ahead to secure your spot, especially this holiday weekend when demand peaks. It’s the perfect way to cool off while enjoying summer thrills.

Beach Subs from Primo Hoagies

Pack the perfect beach cooler with hearty and tasty subs from Primo Hoagies. From the classic Italian to a spicy capicola blend, these sandwiches are ideal for lunchtime digs on the sand. Add chips, fruit, and cold drinks—then stake out a sunny spot on the beach to relax and snack before the evening celebrations.

Sipping Patriotic Drinks at The Wedge Bar Inlet

Stroll over to the inlet and settle in at The Wedge Bar, where the atmosphere is relaxed and the views of flags waving by the water are unbeatable. Order their signature Blueberry Burst cocktail—refreshing and vibrant with blueberry and citrus flavors, it fits our blue theme perfectly. Raise a toast as the breeze flows through the American flags lining the inlet.

Fish Tales Hosts Their Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest

On 22nd Street, Fish Tales Bar hosts its legendary Independence Day Hot Dog Eating Contest. Arrive early to cheer on competitive eaters—lined up with dozens (or even hundreds!) of hot dogs. Whether you’re rooting from the sidelines or joining in, it’s an entertaining tradition that brings excitement and laughs to the holiday crowd.

Snack Attack: Love’s Ultimate Funnel Cake & Lemonade

When hunger strikes, head to Love’s on North Division Street for some sweetness. Their “ultimate” funnel cake—hot, powdered, and bursting with sugary goodness—is heavenly. Pair it with freshly squeezed lemonade for a refreshing balance. This pairing is the ultimate summer indulgence!

Fireworks at North Division Street & Uptown at Northside Park

As dusk falls, make your way to North Division Street for the first fireworks show—bring blankets or chairs and get comfy. Or head uptown to Northside Park for a fireworks session above the bay—perfect reflection shots and a more relaxed park ambiance. Both shows are free and family‑friendly, giving you more chances to enjoy stunning fireworks beginning around 9:30 pm.

Final Moments Under the Stars

Post-fireworks, consider one last stroll along the boardwalk, enjoying the red, white, and blue vibe. Many rooftop bars such as the Coconut Club at Park Place will continue the celebration—ideal for winding down after a day filled with fun, flavor, family, and fireworks.