Live Entertainment in Ocean City for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend signals the bittersweet end of summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a three-day getaway to Ocean City? Beyond the beach and Boardwalk, the town comes alive with music, offering a vibrant soundtrack to your long weekend. Here’s a taste of the live music scene you can expect:

Seacrets – 49th Street

Angler Restaurant and Bar – Talbot Street

Friday – Charlie Travers 4-8pm Kasey Briggs 8-12pm

Saturday – Keith Lee Duo 5-9pm Michael Grald 9-12pm

Sunday – Rogue Citizens 8-12pm

Monday – Beach Bandits 6-10pm

Beach Barrels – 132nd Street

Harpoon Hannas – Fenwick Island

Shenanigan’s – 4th Street and the Boardwalk

Friday – Marty McKernan

Sunday – Marty McKernan

Blu Crabhouse & Raw Bar – 23rd Street

Kevin Poole – Friday 6pm – 9pm

Aaron Howell – Saturday 5pm – 9pm

Vista Rooftop at the Fenwick Inn – 139th Street

Friday – Steve Kuhn 4-7pm + Steve Kenny 8-11pm

Saturday – Dave Crites 4-7pm + Drake Byrd 8-11pm

Crawl Street Tavern – Wicomico Street

The Wedge – Overlooking the Inlet/South Boardwalk

RyMac – – 4pm

Jason Lee – Sunday – 4pm

Naked Nation – – 9pm

Jason Lee – 4pm

Naked Nation – – 9pm

Sundaes in the Park – Northside Park

The final Sundaes in the Park of the season has Sapphire – “THE 80’s Tribute Band” playing at the park between 7pm – 9pm on Sunday September 1st. This event is FREE!

Some tips to enjoying live music in Ocean City Md

Many bars and restaurants in Ocean City offer live music, so be sure to explore and discover your own hidden gems.

Check the specific venue’s website or social media for their Labor Day weekend lineup and any cover charges.

Get there early, especially for popular acts, as venues can fill up quickly during the holiday weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a high-energy party or a more laid-back vibe, Ocean City’s live music scene has something for everyone. So grab your friends, hit the town, and make the most of your Labor Day weekend!