Live Entertainment in Ocean City for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend signals the bittersweet end of summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a three-day getaway to Ocean City? Beyond the beach and Boardwalk, the town comes alive with music, offering a vibrant soundtrack to your long weekend. Here’s a taste of the live music scene you can expect:
Seacrets – 49th Street
Angler Restaurant and Bar – Talbot Street
- Friday – Charlie Travers 4-8pm Kasey Briggs 8-12pm
- Saturday – Keith Lee Duo 5-9pm Michael Grald 9-12pm
- Sunday – Rogue Citizens 8-12pm
- Monday – Beach Bandits 6-10pm
Beach Barrels – 132nd Street
Harpoon Hannas – Fenwick Island
Shenanigan’s – 4th Street and the Boardwalk
- Friday – Marty McKernan
- Sunday – Marty McKernan
Blu Crabhouse & Raw Bar – 23rd Street
- Kevin Poole – Friday
- Aaron Howell – Saturday
Vista Rooftop at the Fenwick Inn – 139th Street
- Friday – Steve Kuhn 4-7pm + Steve Kenny 8-11pm
- Saturday – Dave Crites 4-7pm + Drake Byrd 8-11pm
Crawl Street Tavern – Wicomico Street
The Wedge – Overlooking the Inlet/South Boardwalk
- RyMac – Saturday 1pm – 4pm
- Jason Lee – Sunday 1pm – 4pm
- Naked Nation – Sunday 6pm – 9pm
Sundaes in the Park – Northside Park
The final Sundaes in the Park of the season has Sapphire – “THE 80’s Tribute Band” playing at the park between 7pm – 9pm on Sunday September 1st. This event is FREE!
Some tips to enjoying live music in Ocean City Md
- Many bars and restaurants in Ocean City offer live music, so be sure to explore and discover your own hidden gems.
- Check the specific venue’s website or social media for their Labor Day weekend lineup and any cover charges.
- Get there early, especially for popular acts, as venues can fill up quickly during the holiday weekend.
Whether you’re looking for a high-energy party or a more laid-back vibe, Ocean City’s live music scene has something for everyone. So grab your friends, hit the town, and make the most of your Labor Day weekend!