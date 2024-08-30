42.8 F
Ocean City
Live Entertainment in Ocean City for Labor Day Weekend

NewsOcean City Bars and Nightclubs
By Anne

Labor Day weekend signals the bittersweet end of summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a three-day getaway to Ocean City? Beyond the beach and Boardwalk, the town comes alive with music, offering a vibrant soundtrack to your long weekend. Here’s a taste of the live music scene you can expect:

Seacrets – 49th Street

Labor Day at Seacrets oc md

Angler Restaurant and Bar – Talbot Street

Angler Beach Bandits

  • Friday – Charlie Travers 4-8pm Kasey Briggs 8-12pm
  • Saturday – Keith Lee Duo 5-9pm Michael Grald 9-12pm
  • Sunday – Rogue Citizens 8-12pm
  • Monday – Beach Bandits 6-10pm

Beach Barrels – 132nd Street

Labor Day at Beach Barrels

Harpoon Hannas – Fenwick Island

Labor Day at Harpoon Hannas

Shenanigan’s – 4th Street and the Boardwalk

Shenanigan's

  • Friday – Marty McKernan
  • Sunday  – Marty McKernan

Blu Crabhouse & Raw Bar – 23rd Street

Labor Day at Blu crab house

  • Kevin Poole – Friday
  • Aaron Howell – Saturday

Vista Rooftop at the Fenwick Inn – 139th Street

vista rooftop

  • Friday – Steve Kuhn 4-7pm + Steve Kenny 8-11pm
  • Saturday – Dave Crites 4-7pm + Drake Byrd 8-11pm

Crawl Street Tavern – Wicomico Street

crawl street tavern Labor Day

The Wedge – Overlooking the Inlet/South Boardwalk

  • RyMac – Saturday 1pm4pm
  • Jason Lee – Sunday 1pm4pm
  • Naked Nation – Sunday 6pm9pm
  • Jason Lee – Sunday 1 1pm4pm
  • Naked Nation – Sunday 6pm9pm

Sundaes in the Park – Northside Park

Janel Quillen Flynn - Fireworks at Sundaes in the Park, Northside Park
Photo by Janel Quillen Flynn

The final Sundaes in the Park of the season has Sapphire – “THE 80’s Tribute Band” playing at the park between 7pm – 9pm on Sunday September 1st. This event is FREE!

Some tips to enjoying live music in Ocean City Md

  • Many bars and restaurants in Ocean City offer live music, so be sure to explore and discover your own hidden gems.
  • Check the specific venue’s website or social media for their Labor Day weekend lineup and any cover charges.
  • Get there early, especially for popular acts, as venues can fill up quickly during the holiday weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a high-energy party or a more laid-back vibe, Ocean City’s live music scene has something for everyone. So grab your friends, hit the town, and make the most of your Labor Day weekend!

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Booking.com

