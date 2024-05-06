69.8 F
Ocean City
Ocean City, MD

Visitor Information, Webcams, News & Vacation Planning

Plan Your Perfect Vacation
in Ocean City, Maryland

Welcome to Ocean City, MD, where 10 miles of pristine sandy beaches await your arrival! This coastal gem offers the perfect beach vacation for families, couples and multi-generational groups.  Come for a big event, or come when it’s quiet.  Let the local experts at OceanCity.com help you plan your escape.

Ocean City, MD continues to make the lists of the best beaches and beach towns.

Find your hotel, then explore our iconic 3-mile-long boardwalk, buzzing with rides, games, arcades, shops, restaurants, and classic boardwalk entertainment. Visit the wild ponies on AssateagueFish the bays or ocean, eat seafood straight off the boat, lounge at your pool or on the beach before heading out for a fabulous dinner under the stars.  Browse our comprehensive travel guides covering everything you’ll need to know to plan your visit.  Check out the Best of Ocean City to cull through the 2024 best restaurants, boardwalk businesses, bars, and things to do.

Upcoming Events in Ocean City, MD
Bike Fest, OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest & Oceans Calling

Bike Fest: 9/11-15

The ultimate guide to Ocean City's Bike Fest.

OCtoberfest: 9/21

10th Annual at Bayside Park @3rd Street

Oceans Calling: 9/27-29

For those who are going & those who aren't!

Ocean City, MD News
Get news about Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding area. From events, to information on hotels, restaurants, things to do as well as the people who make Ocean City, MD special.

Ocean City, MD Hotels

Hotels & Condos on the Beach, Bay, & Boardwalk

Ocean City's beachfront and oceanfront hotels and condos immerse you in the best of what Ocean City has to offer. Have the Beach out your door, see and hear the waves from your room, and step into the action of the boardwalk. Or seek a quieter family friendly condo on the North side.

Ocean City, MD Guides & Information
Get information on Ocean City, MD in one of the many guides on OceanCity.com. Information on the Boardwalk, the beach, hotels, restaurants, how to save money and more.

Events in Ocean City, MD

10th Annual OCtoberfest

Aug 24-25, 2024

Bike Fest

Sept 11-15th

Ocean City, MD Restaurants

Food for every palette. Seafood, Sushi, Steak, Crabs, BBQ, Italian, Pubs, Pizza.

Ocean City has one of the most diverse restaurant selections available on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.  Fine dining, award-winning wine lists, craft breweries and local bars and restaurants with farm-to-table menu items and local seafood.  You'll find great burgers, barbecue, and many vegetarian options as well. Don't miss the Ocean City crab houses and there are some that will deliver.

Things to Do

The beach, rides, games, mini-golf, biking, watersports and much more. What will you do?

10 Miles of sandy beach, 3 mile long classic boardwalk, amusements, mini-golf, watersports, boating, shopping & much more.

With so much to do in Ocean City, a little planning can go a long way in maximizing your fun.

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

