Plan Your Perfect Vacation in Ocean City, Maryland
Welcome to Ocean City, MD, where 10 miles of pristine sandy beaches await your arrival! This coastal gem offers the perfect beach vacation for families, couples and multi-generational groups. Come for a big event, or come when it’s quiet. Let the local experts at OceanCity.com help you plan your escape.
Ocean City, MD continues to make the lists of the best beaches and beach towns.
- 2024 Best Beaches on The East Coast – U.S. News
- 25 Best Beaches in the U.S. – Travel & Leisure
Find your hotel, then explore our iconic 3-mile-long boardwalk, buzzing with rides, games, arcades, shops, restaurants, and classic boardwalk entertainment. Visit the wild ponies on Assateague. Fish the bays or ocean, eat seafood straight off the boat, lounge at your pool or on the beach before heading out for a fabulous dinner under the stars. Browse our comprehensive travel guides covering everything you’ll need to know to plan your visit. Check out the Best of Ocean City to cull through the 2024 best restaurants, boardwalk businesses, bars, and things to do.
Ocean City, MD NewsGet news about Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding area. From events, to information on hotels, restaurants, things to do as well as the people who make Ocean City, MD special.
Ocean City, MD Hotels
Hotels & Condos on the Beach, Bay, & Boardwalk
Ocean City's beachfront and oceanfront hotels and condos immerse you in the best of what Ocean City has to offer. Have the Beach out your door, see and hear the waves from your room, and step into the action of the boardwalk. Or seek a quieter family friendly condo on the North side.
Ocean City, MD Guides & InformationGet information on Ocean City, MD in one of the many guides on OceanCity.com. Information on the Boardwalk, the beach, hotels, restaurants, how to save money and more.
Events in Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD Restaurants
Food for every palette. Seafood, Sushi, Steak, Crabs, BBQ, Italian, Pubs, Pizza.
Ocean City has one of the most diverse restaurant selections available on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Fine dining, award-winning wine lists, craft breweries and local bars and restaurants with farm-to-table menu items and local seafood. You'll find great burgers, barbecue, and many vegetarian options as well. Don't miss the Ocean City crab houses and there are some that will deliver.
Things to Do
The beach, rides, games, mini-golf, biking, watersports and much more. What will you do?
10 Miles of sandy beach, 3 mile long classic boardwalk, amusements, mini-golf, watersports, boating, shopping & much more.
With so much to do in Ocean City, a little planning can go a long way in maximizing your fun.
Special offers and Discounts
Save on your Ocean City visit with our offers and coupons.