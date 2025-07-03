80.6 F
Looking for affordable hotel rates in Ocean City, Maryland? While prices can soar at some of the larger resorts, especially on weekends, there are still great deals to be found—especially mid-week—when you book through Hotels.OceanCity.com.

Not only can you secure rooms for as low as $139/night, but you’ll also receive exclusive local perks through our free discount trails, including $5 Orange Crushes, $5 craft beers, and more. Whether you’re planning a last-minute trip or looking ahead to a late summer weekend getaway, here’s how to save and make the most of your Ocean City vacation.

Mid-Week Hotel Deals: July 8–11, 2025

rates July 8-11 hotels.OceanCity.com

These rates are accurate as of July 3, 2025, for check-in on Monday, July 8 and check-out on Thursday, July 11. All hotels below are available to book now through our direct system at Hotels.OceanCity.com.

Princess Bayside Beach Hotel – $254/night

Princess Bayside, Ocean City

This full-service hotel offers both indoor and rooftop pools, a private bayside beach, and an on-site bar and restaurant. A top choice for comfort and convenience.

Madison Beach Motel – $139/night

Unbeatable mid-week value just a block from the beach. Features a pool, free Wi-Fi, and budget-friendly rates without sacrificing location.

Flagship Oceanfront Hotel – $199/night

Enjoy ocean views and direct beach access in a classic Boardwalk location at an affordable rate.

Seabonay Oceanfront Motel – $169/night

seabonay oceanfront hotel ocean city md

A true gem for those looking for oceanfront access without breaking the bank. Includes a pool and on-site parking.

Dunes Court Motel – $169/night

dunes court motel ocean city md

Clean, convenient, and just steps from the beach and Boardwalk. A nostalgic Ocean City stay at a budget-friendly price.

Kokomo Suites – $179/night

Spacious suite-style accommodations with kitchenettes, located midtown and close to dining and attractions.

Oceanic Motel on the Inlet – $154/night

Oceanic Motel Cookout
Bill Bailey – Oceanic motel cook out

One of Ocean City’s most unique spots. Overlooks the Inlet and Assateague Island, with fishing piers and sunsets steps from your door.

Late Summer Weekend Rates (Sample: Friday–Sunday, August 29-31, 2025)

Planning a quick August or September weekend escape? These are some of the best values you’ll find for Friday and Saturday night stays later this summer:

  • Madison Beach Motel – $209/night

  • Seabonay Oceanfront Motel – $195/night

  • Oceanic Motel on the Inlet – $194/night

  • Dunes Court Motel – $219/night

  • Kokomo Suites – $219/night

  • Princess Bayside Beach Hotel – $256/night

Even during peak weekends, these rates are among the most competitive you’ll find—especially when combined with exclusive coupon perks available only through Hotels.OceanCity.com.

Add Even More Value with Exclusive Coupons and Free Trails

Orange crush recipe

When you book your hotel through the OceanCity.com reservation system, you can select one free coupon add-onduring checkout. Choose from the following:

$5 Orange Crush Coupon

Get a freshly made Orange Crush for just $5 at participating locations. A must-have drink in Ocean City!

$5 Coastal Craft Beer Coupon

Enjoy a locally brewed craft beer for just $5 on the Coastal Craft Crawl Trail.

Free Shrimp Coupon

Receive a free shrimp appetizer with the purchase of a Delmarva Boil at Delmarva Boil Company.

Park Place Hotel Beach Chair Coupon

Beach view of the Park Place Hotel in Ocean City, MD
Beach view of the Park Place Hotel in Ocean City, MD

If you’re staying at the Park Place Hotel, you’ll receive a coupon for two free beach-chair setups during your stay.

Note: You can only choose one of these coupons at the time of booking. However, your confirmation email will include a link to download all of the OceanCity.com trails for free, including:

  • OC Orange Crush Trail

  • Coastal Craft Crawl

  • Delmarva Boil Trail

  • Best of Ocean City Trail

These trails include discounts, drink deals, and food offers from some of the top local restaurants and bars.

How to Get the Best Deal in Ocean City

  1. Book direct through Hotels.OceanCity.com
    You’ll see real-time availability, exclusive discounts, and locally managed inventory.

  2. Choose your free coupon add-on during checkout
    Pick the deal that fits your trip: cocktails, beer, food, or beach gear.

  3. Check your confirmation email
    Inside, you’ll find a link to download all OceanCity.com discount trails for free.

  4. Explore, redeem, and enjoy
    Each trail offers unique savings you can use during your stay.

Why Book Through Hotels.OceanCity.com?

  • Lower Rates: Many properties offer mid-week discounts not found on OTAs.

  • Local Perks: Trail coupons, food deals, and drink discounts only available here.

  • Support Local: Your booking directly supports Ocean City businesses—not a third-party platform.

Book Today and Enjoy More for Less

Whether you’re planning a quick mid-week escape or locking in a late summer weekend, the OceanCity.com hotel reservation system makes it easy to find great deals—and even easier to add value to your trip.

Don’t wait. Rooms are booking fast. Visit Hotels.OceanCity.com to book now and claim your free perks.

 

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
