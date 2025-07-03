Looking for affordable hotel rates in Ocean City, Maryland? While prices can soar at some of the larger resorts, especially on weekends, there are still great deals to be found—especially mid-week—when you book through Hotels.OceanCity.com.

Not only can you secure rooms for as low as $139/night, but you’ll also receive exclusive local perks through our free discount trails, including $5 Orange Crushes, $5 craft beers, and more. Whether you’re planning a last-minute trip or looking ahead to a late summer weekend getaway, here’s how to save and make the most of your Ocean City vacation.

Mid-Week Hotel Deals: July 8–11, 2025

These rates are accurate as of July 3, 2025, for check-in on Monday, July 8 and check-out on Thursday, July 11. All hotels below are available to book now through our direct system at Hotels.OceanCity.com.

Princess Bayside Beach Hotel – $254/night

This full-service hotel offers both indoor and rooftop pools, a private bayside beach, and an on-site bar and restaurant. A top choice for comfort and convenience.

Madison Beach Motel – $139/night

Unbeatable mid-week value just a block from the beach. Features a pool, free Wi-Fi, and budget-friendly rates without sacrificing location.

Flagship Oceanfront Hotel – $199/night

Enjoy ocean views and direct beach access in a classic Boardwalk location at an affordable rate.

Seabonay Oceanfront Motel – $169/night

A true gem for those looking for oceanfront access without breaking the bank. Includes a pool and on-site parking.

Dunes Court Motel – $169/night

Clean, convenient, and just steps from the beach and Boardwalk. A nostalgic Ocean City stay at a budget-friendly price.

Kokomo Suites – $179/night

Spacious suite-style accommodations with kitchenettes, located midtown and close to dining and attractions.

Oceanic Motel on the Inlet – $154/night

One of Ocean City’s most unique spots. Overlooks the Inlet and Assateague Island, with fishing piers and sunsets steps from your door.

Late Summer Weekend Rates (Sample: Friday–Sunday, August 29-31, 2025)

Planning a quick August or September weekend escape? These are some of the best values you’ll find for Friday and Saturday night stays later this summer:

Madison Beach Motel – $209/night

Seabonay Oceanfront Motel – $195/night

Oceanic Motel on the Inlet – $194/night

Dunes Court Motel – $219/night

Kokomo Suites – $219/night

Princess Bayside Beach Hotel – $256/night

Even during peak weekends, these rates are among the most competitive you’ll find—especially when combined with exclusive coupon perks available only through Hotels.OceanCity.com.

Add Even More Value with Exclusive Coupons and Free Trails

When you book your hotel through the OceanCity.com reservation system, you can select one free coupon add-onduring checkout. Choose from the following:

$5 Orange Crush Coupon

Get a freshly made Orange Crush for just $5 at participating locations. A must-have drink in Ocean City!

$5 Coastal Craft Beer Coupon

Enjoy a locally brewed craft beer for just $5 on the Coastal Craft Crawl Trail.

Free Shrimp Coupon

Receive a free shrimp appetizer with the purchase of a Delmarva Boil at Delmarva Boil Company.

Park Place Hotel Beach Chair Coupon

If you’re staying at the Park Place Hotel, you’ll receive a coupon for two free beach-chair setups during your stay.

Note: You can only choose one of these coupons at the time of booking. However, your confirmation email will include a link to download all of the OceanCity.com trails for free, including:

OC Orange Crush Trail

Coastal Craft Crawl

Delmarva Boil Trail

Best of Ocean City Trail

These trails include discounts, drink deals, and food offers from some of the top local restaurants and bars.

How to Get the Best Deal in Ocean City

Book direct through Hotels.OceanCity.com

You’ll see real-time availability, exclusive discounts, and locally managed inventory. Choose your free coupon add-on during checkout

Pick the deal that fits your trip: cocktails, beer, food, or beach gear. Check your confirmation email

Inside, you’ll find a link to download all OceanCity.com discount trails for free. Explore, redeem, and enjoy

Each trail offers unique savings you can use during your stay.

Why Book Through Hotels.OceanCity.com?

Lower Rates : Many properties offer mid-week discounts not found on OTAs.

Local Perks : Trail coupons, food deals, and drink discounts only available here.

Support Local: Your booking directly supports Ocean City businesses—not a third-party platform.

Book Today and Enjoy More for Less

Whether you’re planning a quick mid-week escape or locking in a late summer weekend, the OceanCity.com hotel reservation system makes it easy to find great deals—and even easier to add value to your trip.

Don’t wait. Rooms are booking fast. Visit Hotels.OceanCity.com to book now and claim your free perks.