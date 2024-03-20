39 F
Ocean City
Ocean City Hotel Group, Property Map

Inaugural Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, October 4-5, 2024

DowntownNewsOcean City Events
By Ann

country calling festival in ocean city md

Ocean City Welcomes Inaugural Country Calling Festival with Headliners Eric Church, Tyler Childers, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson

Ocean City, MD (March 20, 2024) – Get ready for a boot-stomping weekend on the beach! The inaugural Country Calling Festival has unveiled its powerhouse lineup headed by Eric Church, Tyler Childers, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson. The two-day country music extravaganza hits the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk and Inlet Beach on October 4-5, 2024.

Brought to you by C3 Presents, the team behind Oceans Calling Festival, Country Calling will rock Ocean City with over 25 top artists. Fans will also enjoy Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Brothers Osborne, Warren Zeiders, Dwight Yoakam, Clint Black, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, and many more!

Tickets on Sale Friday, March 22nd Presale: 10 am ET Public On-Sale: 11 am ET You can check out the ticket options on the Country Calling Site.

More Than Just Music! Explore delicious food vendors, visit the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park (festival access allows entry!), and discover all the excitement the Ocean City Boardwalk has to offer.

Ticket Options to Fit Every Fan:

  • General Admission (GA)
  • GA+ (upgraded amenities)
  • VIP (exclusive viewing, lounges, and more)
  • Platinum (the ultimate all-inclusive experience)

Layaway Plans Available

Visit www.countrycallingfestival.com  to see the full lineup, get ticket details, and sign up for festival updates.

 

 

 

Ann
Ann
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

