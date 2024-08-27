BLOOD BANK OF DELMARVA CALLS FOR BLOOD DONORS AHEAD OF LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Starting Wednesday, August 28th, all who come to donate have a chance to win a $3,000 Target gift card

DELMARVA – As Labor Day Weekend approaches, Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is urging the community to prioritize blood donation and help save lives when the need is especially critical. The summer months, especially around holiday weekends like Labor Day, often see a dip in blood donations due to vacations and end-of-summer activities, and as families shift their focus to preparing for the new school year, blood donation tends to be overlooked.

“We often see a drop in donations around Labor Day, but the demand for blood doesn’t take a holiday,” said Steven Corse, Executive Director at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “We encourage all who are eligible to take just an hour of their time to donate blood and make a huge impact on the lives of patients in our community.”

To combat these challenges, all who come to donate from Wednesday, August 28th to Wednesday, September 4th will be entered to win a $3,000 Target gift card. All BBD donor centers and blood drives are participating in the sweepstakes, making it easy for donors to find a convenient location to give.

Donors can qualify for the Target gift card sweepstakes by coming to donate at one of the following blood drives or any of BBD’s neighborhood donor centers. Terms and conditions can be found here.

Town of South Bethany, Wednesday, August 28th, 10am – 3pm (Sign up HERE)

○ 402 Evergreen Rd., Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Atlantic General Hospital, Thursday, August 29th, 9am – 2:30pm (Sign up HERE)

○ 9707 Healthway Drive, Berlin, MD 21811

Immanuel United Church of Christ, Thursday, August 29th, 1pm – 6pm (Sign up HERE)

○ 5401 White Hall Road, Cambridge, MD 21613

Revelation Brewing, Thursday, August 29th, 1pm – 6pm (Sign up HERE)

○ 413 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947

For a full list of blood drives during this timeframe, or to make an appointment at a location near you, donors can visit delmarvablood.org or call 1.888.8.BLOOD.8.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted several blood donor eligibility restrictions. To view current eligibility guidelines, click here call 1.888.825.6638.

###

About Blood Bank of Delmarva

Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) celebrates 70 Years of Extraordinary Lifesaving Research, Innovation and Impact. BBD is a nonprofit, community blood bank with a simple mission: saving lives. BBD achieves its mission every day by providing safe blood and blood products to all 19 hospitals in Delmarva and relies on over 80,000 volunteer blood donors each year to ensure patient needs are met. BBD distributes over 130,000 blood products annually and operates four donor centers. Each year, BBD normally hosts over 600 blood drives that would not be possible without the commitment of community organizations that volunteer to serve as sponsors or coordinators, providing opportunities for blood donors to donate and help patients in need. BBD is a Division of New York Blood Center, Inc. (a family of operating Divisions known as New York Blood Center Enterprises) and a member of AABB and ABC. For more information, visit delmarvablood.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

—