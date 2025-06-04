75.2 F
Ocean City
Ocean City Implements New Canopy and Tent Regulations for Safer, More Accessible Beaches

Beach SafetyGeneral InformationSafety Overview
By Anne

Ocean City, MD – June 4, 2025 – The Town of Ocean City has officially implemented new regulations for its beaches, effective immediately, aimed at significantly improving safety, visibility, and overall enjoyment for all visitors. The updated ordinance now prohibits all tents and places strict limits on canopy use.

Under the new guidelines, any structure defined as a "tent" (having sides) is no longer permitted on Ocean City beaches. However, open-sided canopies are still allowed, provided they meet the following criteria:

  • Must be open on all four sides
  • Size limit: no larger than 10ft x 10ft
  • Keep at least 3 feet of space between your canopy and your neighbor’s
  • Anchoring must stay within the footprint of the canopy
  • No canopies left unattended before 10:00 a.m.
  • Canopies must be placed behind the lifeguard stand
  • Baby tents are permitted but no larger than 3ft x 3ft x 3ft

Mayor Rick Meehan commented on the necessity of these changes, stating, “Our beaches get extremely crowded, and we want to make sure that we’re able to provide an experience that everybody can enjoy. We realize that canopies are important for sun protection. We just want to make sure that what we’re not doing is making it so other people can’t enjoy their time out on the beach as well.”

Town officials emphasize that these new rules will greatly enhance emergency access for first responders, maintain crucial clear sightlines for lifeguards and beach patrol, and reduce crowding during Ocean City’s busiest summer months. These updated policies are consistent with successful practices adopted by other popular beach destinations in the region.

All beachgoers are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with and adhere to the new regulations to help ensure a safer and more enjoyable beach environment for everyone this summer.

 

 

Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
