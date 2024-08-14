10 favorite family friendly hotels in Ocean City, MD

Kids in Ocean City Maryland can have the time of their lives. From the excitement of the three-mile boardwalk with its endless sights, sounds and tasty treats, to the ten mile stretch of clean beach with its perfect boogie boarding waves. The family friendly resort of Ocean City Md brings thousands of families to the resort each year. The whole town is geared towards family fun, with family friendly welcoming restaurants, activities like miniature golf, amusements, rides, arcades, and water parks, and a sprinkling of parks dotted around the resort. To complete this package, you need a family friendly hotel to stay in during your visit. We have put together our top 11 favorite family friendly hotels in Ocean City Md to help you find the perfect one for your family.

The Grand is on the Boardwalk on 20th Street. Just being able to walk out onto the Boardwalk and beach straight from your hotel without having to cross any roads, makes it family friendly! But there is a lot more. There are two pools, one indoor and one outdoor, so even when the weather isn’t cooperating, the kids can still swim. There’s a game room with a pool table, air hockey table, claw games, and other arcade games. There’s a total of five different places to eat within the hotel, including a pizza restaurant, and Scoops, an ice cream shop open until midnight in the lobby, plus one of their restaurant offers breakfast every day. The hotel goes out its way to offer hotel packages offering great deals which will make your family vacation more affordable.

The olympic size swimming pool in the tropical atrium is the first thing you will notice when you arrive at the Princess. The indoor pool complex allows you and your family to relax year round in this tropical feeling environment, with breathtaking views of the ocean. Sit on your balcony overlooking the pool, and no matter what time of year, leave your coats in the closet and wear your flip flops for your whole stay. Their two room suites have a private bedroom as well as living room with sleep sofa and TV, plus there’s a fully equipped kitchenette with full size refrigerator, two burner stove top, microwave, dishwasher and Keurig coffee maker. Finn’s Cove has arcade games and a kids activity center. Direct access to the beach completes this family friendly hotel’s amenities.

The Holiday Inn and Suites is on the Boardwalk at 17th Street. It has two elevated outdoor pools which overlook the Boardwalk, plus an indoor pool. One of the outdoor pools is a children’s activity and play pool with fountains, a lazy river, and a gradual slope for toddlers to walk into the water safely. The hotel’s suites come with a fully-equipped kitchenette with microwave, fridge and stove top, separate living room area and dining area for four, plus there’s on-site complimentary guest laundry machine.

The Residence Inn on the Bay at 62nd street was voted 2020 Hotel of the Year by Coastal Style Magazine. They have spacious suites with separate living and sleeping areas, sofa beds and full kitchens. There’s 2 pools, one indoor on the top floor and the other on the bay with tiki bar and weekly kid-friendly entertainment. There’s also guest BBQ grills and dining area at the outdoor pool. Kids will be enthralled by the tropical fish in their lobby, swimming around in the 2nd largest saltwater fish tank in Ocean City!

Home2 Suites tucked away on the Bay at 67th street, offers peaceful, all suite accommodations for families. Pets are always welcomed, and their suites have a fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cookware, coffeemaker and toaster. Induction-burner cooktops are available for no charge at the front desk. Their suites have a living area, working wall, HDTV, and sofa bed. There’s an indoor pool, and they have plenty of outdoor common areas with grills, fire pits, and nearby walks to the bay to admire the stunning views and sunsets.

The Hyatt Place is on 16th Street. It’s a pet friendly hotel on the Boardwalk and just steps from the beach. They have two pools, one indoor and one outdoor, and every room has at least a partial ocean view from its private balcony and its own Cozy Corner with sofa-sleeper. Their oceanfront view rooms offer a sweeping 180-degree vista, perfect for watching the sunrise over the ocean, or just sitting back taking all the action of the Boardwalk during the day. There’s free breakfast, a fitness center, and also guest laundry.

Step out of the Days Inn on 23rd Street and you are on the Boardwalk, just steps from the beach. The hotel has two pools and a kids splash pad, perfect for the little ones. They always have family fun packages available some of which may include gift cards to family friendly restaurants, activities and amusement parks. Rooms come with microwave and refrigerator, and efficiencies and suites have cooktops, cookware and utensils making family meals and snacks more convenient.

The Princess Bayside on 48th Street and the Bay sits on a small private bayfront beach with free beach chairs, and an on-site, eco-friendly watersports center at its doorstep. They have an indoor pool and a rooftop outdoor pool with amazing views! Rooms come with coffee maker, microwave, and mini-fridge, and efficiencies come with a private sitting area, and a kitchenette with full size refrigerator, complete with microwave.

The Park Place is downtown on the Boardwalk at 2nd Street, just steps from restaurants and amusements. It’s been family owned for 125 years, and knows how to treat your family just right. Every room has microwave and refrigerator, plus coffee maker with complimentary coffee and LCD TV with HD Channels, including HBO & Disney. You can sip your coffee while watching the sunrise on your balcony, then take the family for a bike ride on the Boardwalk, just steps away. There’s two outdoor pools and a large sun deck plus guest coin laundry facilities, and an ATM on premises. Everything your family needs!

The Carousel Hotel on 117th Street is the perfect spot for your next family vacation. Located on the beach is just one of the perks you’ll find at the Carousel. With Ocean City’s only indoor ice rink, multiple dining options, an outdoor patio with live music, both indoor and outdoor pools, a spa/gym/sauna, and a plethora of special events, you will find plenty for kids and adults alike to enjoy! Their Bistro serves Starbucks products, Fishers popcorn, cotton candy and a whole array of quick grabs to eat and drink while playing in their game room, and Reef 118 serves food all year around with a variety of tastes that satisfies the whole family!

