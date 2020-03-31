Coronavirus News & Updates
As actions, information, and directives change, we will update this article to help you keep up-to-date on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting life in Ocean City. Please return for State and Local information. See our COVID-19 Resource page for further details.
While we know everyone is experiencing hardships as we maneuver through these unprecedented times, OceanCity.com is striving to bring some happiness to you. For views of Ocean City both old and new, visit our Ocean City Dreamin’ page. We will have info on performances by local Ocean City artists and imagery that will bring back great memories until we see each other again.
Local Changes
Ocean City Convention Center Closed – Event Status
Restaurants still offering carry-out and/or delivery – Status
Town of Ocean City Announcements Pertaining to Coronavirus
Town of Ocean City Coronavirus Information Page
Springfest – Canceled
Town of Ocean City Tax Sale – Postponed
7TH Annual Walk for Kids – Postponed
Crab Soup Cook-off – Canceled
Easter Sunrise Service – Canceled
Inlet Lot – Closed
Tow truck inspections scheduled for April – Postponed
Boardwalkin’ for Pets – Postponed
Maryland International Kite Festival – Canceled
Art League of Ocean City’s First Friday, April 3rd – Canceled
Special Olympics Torch Run – Canceled
Island to Island ½ Marathon – Canceled
Ocean City playground structures – Closed
Mobile MVA Bus Services – Suspended until further notice
CPRCNA – Canceled
Beach & Boardwalk – Closed as of 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22 (This closure will remain in effect thru April 30, 2020, at which time it will be re-evaluated based on the status of the global health crisis.)
Eagle’s Landing Golf Course – Closed until further notice
Public access to City Hall, the Convention Center and Northside Park’s Recreation Complex – Closed until further notice
All Boardwalk Comfort Stations (Restrooms) – Closed until further notice
Ocean City Transportation: In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, please use public transit for essential travel only, and, if you must use public transit exercise social distancing. By reducing unnecessary travel and keeping our distance from one another public transit becomes safer for those who depend on it and for those who operate it. Winter Bus Schedule has been extended. No overnight bus service Friday and Saturday night; bus service is limited to 6:20 a.m. to 11:35 p.m., frequency of service is approximately every 40 minutes; ADA paratransit service remains available during the same days and hours as Coastal Highway Beach Bus service
Ocean City Business/Rental License – Deadline has been extended to June 30th. No penalty/interest.
RTB Dance & Epic Tour – Canceled
RTB All Star / College Nationals – Canceled
MCAP – Postponed
Ocean Bowl Skate Park – Closed until further notice
Pooch Palooza Dog Festival – Postponed
Archery Tournament – Canceled
Ocean City Bridal Show (April 5th) – Postponed to May 17th
Easter Bunny Funshop (April 11th) – Canceled
Beach Cleanup (April 4th) – Postponed
Walk MS – Canceled
Smithsonian Magazine Day – Canceled
Komen More than Pink Walk – Postponed
Ocean City Police Department: Until further notice, no taxi inspections will be scheduled and no permit renewals or fingerprinting/photographing will be done. No one will be penalized for having an expired permit (this year’s expiration date); or an expired medallion on their vehicles (this year’s date). These events will resume at a future date with no penalty or increase in fees.
Ocean City Sportsman Expo – Canceled
Roland E. Powell Convention Center & Visitors Center – Closed
City Council meetings – Modified
Indoor Programs at Northside Park & Satellite facilities – Suspended
Events, Meetings & Conventions at the Convention Center – Suspended and/or Postponed
Ocean City Spring Clean Up/Bulk Pick Up – Canceled
Timeline of Announcements From Ocean City
April 1 – Springfest Cancelled
March 31 – Ocean City Restriction to Lodging
March 30 – Extension of Beach & Boardwalk Closure
March 27 – Ocean City Officials Urge Social Distancing
March 22 – Beach & Boardwalk Closed
March 20 – Town Leaders Take Further Steps
March 19 – Now is Not the Time to Visit Ocean City
March 18 – Mayor Urges Citizens to Be Part of the Effort to Flatten Curve
March 17 – Only Essential Business in Ocean City Buildings
March 16 – Mayor of Ocean City Declares Civil Emergency
March 13 – Town of Ocean City Following Governor’s Executive Orders
State of Maryland Announcements Pertaining to Coronavirus
Governor Hogan’s Executive Orders
Governor’s Press Conferences
Timeline of Announcements
March 30 – Gov Hogan Issues Stay-at-Home Order
March 23 – Hogan Says All Non-Essential Business Must Close
March 19 – Executive Order to Allow Beer and Wine Delivery
Executive Order Amended to Close Malls
March 16 – Governor Orders Bars Restaurants and Gyms Closed
March 12 – Governor Hogan Bans Gatherings 250 or over