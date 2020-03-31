107 Shares Email

Coronavirus News & Updates

As actions, information, and directives change, we will update this article to help you keep up-to-date on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting life in Ocean City. Please return for State and Local information. See our COVID-19 Resource page for further details.

While we know everyone is experiencing hardships as we maneuver through these unprecedented times, OceanCity.com is striving to bring some happiness to you. For views of Ocean City both old and new, visit our Ocean City Dreamin’ page. We will have info on performances by local Ocean City artists and imagery that will bring back great memories until we see each other again.

Local Changes

Ocean City Convention Center Closed – Event Status

Restaurants still offering carry-out and/or delivery – Status

Town of Ocean City Announcements Pertaining to Coronavirus

Town of Ocean City Coronavirus Information Page

Springfest – Canceled

Town of Ocean City Tax Sale – Postponed

7TH Annual Walk for Kids – Postponed

Crab Soup Cook-off – Canceled

Easter Sunrise Service – Canceled

Inlet Lot – Closed

Tow truck inspections scheduled for April – Postponed

Boardwalkin’ for Pets – Postponed

Maryland International Kite Festival – Canceled

Art League of Ocean City’s First Friday, April 3rd – Canceled

Special Olympics Torch Run – Canceled

Island to Island ½ Marathon – Canceled

Ocean City playground structures – Closed

Mobile MVA Bus Services – Suspended until further notice

CPRCNA – Canceled

Beach & Boardwalk – Closed as of 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22 (This closure will remain in effect thru April 30, 2020, at which time it will be re-evaluated based on the status of the global health crisis.)

Eagle’s Landing Golf Course – Closed until further notice

Public access to City Hall, the Convention Center and Northside Park’s Recreation Complex – Closed until further notice

All Boardwalk Comfort Stations (Restrooms) – Closed until further notice

Ocean City Transportation: In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, please use public transit for essential travel only, and, if you must use public transit exercise social distancing. By reducing unnecessary travel and keeping our distance from one another public transit becomes safer for those who depend on it and for those who operate it. Winter Bus Schedule has been extended. No overnight bus service Friday and Saturday night; bus service is limited to 6:20 a.m. to 11:35 p.m., frequency of service is approximately every 40 minutes; ADA paratransit service remains available during the same days and hours as Coastal Highway Beach Bus service

Ocean City Business/Rental License – Deadline has been extended to June 30th. No penalty/interest.

RTB Dance & Epic Tour – Canceled

RTB All Star / College Nationals – Canceled

MCAP – Postponed

Ocean Bowl Skate Park – Closed until further notice

Pooch Palooza Dog Festival – Postponed

Archery Tournament – Canceled

Ocean City Bridal Show (April 5th) – Postponed to May 17th

Easter Bunny Funshop (April 11th) – Canceled

Beach Cleanup (April 4th) – Postponed

Walk MS – Canceled

Smithsonian Magazine Day – Canceled

Komen More than Pink Walk – Postponed

Ocean City Police Department: Until further notice, no taxi inspections will be scheduled and no permit renewals or fingerprinting/photographing will be done. No one will be penalized for having an expired permit (this year’s expiration date); or an expired medallion on their vehicles (this year’s date). These events will resume at a future date with no penalty or increase in fees.

Ocean City Sportsman Expo – Canceled

Roland E. Powell Convention Center & Visitors Center – Closed

City Council meetings – Modified

Indoor Programs at Northside Park & Satellite facilities – Suspended

Events, Meetings & Conventions at the Convention Center – Suspended and/or Postponed

Ocean City Spring Clean Up/Bulk Pick Up – Canceled

Timeline of Announcements From Ocean City

April 1 – Springfest Cancelled

March 31 – Ocean City Restriction to Lodging

March 30 – Extension of Beach & Boardwalk Closure

March 27 – Ocean City Officials Urge Social Distancing

March 22 – Beach & Boardwalk Closed

March 20 – Town Leaders Take Further Steps

March 19 – Now is Not the Time to Visit Ocean City

March 18 – Mayor Urges Citizens to Be Part of the Effort to Flatten Curve

March 17 – Only Essential Business in Ocean City Buildings

March 16 – Mayor of Ocean City Declares Civil Emergency

March 13 – Town of Ocean City Following Governor’s Executive Orders

State of Maryland Announcements Pertaining to Coronavirus

Governor Hogan’s Executive Orders

Timeline of Announcements

March 30 – Gov Hogan Issues Stay-at-Home Order

March 23 – Hogan Says All Non-Essential Business Must Close

March 19 – Executive Order to Allow Beer and Wine Delivery

Executive Order Amended to Close Malls

March 16 – Governor Orders Bars Restaurants and Gyms Closed

March 12 – Governor Hogan Bans Gatherings 250 or over