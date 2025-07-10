78.8 F
Ocean City
Rain and Rainbows and Lightening- Oh My! Ocean City Weather is Stirring Up Quite the Scene

By Katie Ruskey

Ocean City has endured a dramatic shift in weather this season — from an unseasonably soggy spring to an intense early-summer heat wave, followed by a cascade of thunderstorms.

A Brutally Wet Spring

From April through May, rainfall totals in Ocean City were well above average. Spring typically sees around 13 rainy days monthly but this year brought persistent storms, flash flooding across the region between May 13–18 and soggy conditions that repeatedly dampened the mood. As a result, many major beach and boardwalk events were rained out, hotel occupancy took a hit early in the season, and tourism numbers were noticeably lower — after all, beaches aren’t enticing when it’s constantly downpouring.

Heat Dome Hits in Early July

ocean city weather rainbow bayside boat
The only place people could cool off was bay or ocean.

Starting in late June, a heat dome gripped the Mid‑Atlantic region, driving temperatures into the 90s and bringing oppressive humidity. Ocean City reflected this trend: day‑time highs surged to the high‑90s°F, turning resorts into refuge zones. Freezer treats became local lifelines — Dumser’s ice cream lines stretched long, and Loves Lemonade outlets were overwhelmed as beachgoers flocked to cool off.

Swimming pools — from The Cambria by the Route 50 bridge to Hyatt Place on the boardwalk — were bursting at the seams. On the water, boats anchored at sandbars saw non-stop plunges into the ocean. Everyone was eager to beat the heat — from hotel pools to salty bay dips.

Post‑July 4 Storm Surge

ocean city weather rainbow bayside boat
Swimming and boating were among the top activities to keep cool this July 4th weekend.

Just after Independence Day, late‑evening summer storms swept in throughout the late evening hours. Fueled by the tropical remnants of Storm Chantal, these fierce systems brought intense showers, frequent lightning, gusty winds (up to 70 mph in nearby areas), and localized flooding. The atmosphere shifted abruptly: one minute you’re sipping lemonade under clear skies, the next a thunderstorm is roaring in.

Looking Ahead

ocean city weather rainbow bayside boat
Even though summer storms are not ideal, they can bring the occasional rainbow.

Over the next week, expect a humid mix of sun and afternoon storms. Highs remain in the low‑ to mid‑80s°F, punctuated by thunderstorm chances, especially late afternoons . It’s classic Ocean City summer — idyllic sunshine with dramatic stormy interludes.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
