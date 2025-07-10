75.2 F
Ocean City
Photo Friday Contest Winner July 10th 2025

FamilyI Love OCMidtown
By Anne

Thank you to everyone who took park in our first Photo Friday contest of 2025! We received photos of beautiful sunrises and sunsets, kids enjoying the Boardwalk and all it has to offer, seagulls stealing french fries, toes in the sand on the beach and at local restaurants, fireworks, air shows, sail boats, water towers, and families enjoying the simple things in life when in Ocean City. Sit back and enjoy some of this weeks photos from our Photo Friday contest, and get ready to submit your own photos in next week’s contest which starts tomorrow on our Facebook page. 

This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE passes to Nick’s Mini Golf is Jackie Young for this great photo of a young man amazed to find a horseshoe crab on the beach in Ocean City! Congratulations Jackie!

Photo Friday beach horseshoe crab
Jackie Young – He was sooo excited to find a horseshoe crab!!
Photo Friday Boardwalk kids
Amanda Creasy Cousin time in Ocean City Md
Photo Friday beach sunrise
Cheryl Denton – Sunrise on 1st
Photo Friday arcade
Danielle Blair – My kids favorite spot! Alley Oops!
Photo Friday beach
Elizabeth Ann Hayes
Photo friday water tower sunset
Michael Ryan – Sunset by the water tower- June 25
Photo Friday beach
Dewey Stuart
Photo Friday picnic
Dolores Rosier Bell – Toes in the sand enjoying dinner with the grandkids at Saltwater75 on the bayside.
Photo Friday Air Show
Harry Salavantis – Blue Angels rehearsal.
photo friday seagull
Shannon Swift – Seagull loves Thrashers
Photo Friday sail alyosha
Heather Legarsky-Blumer
Photo Friday kid on beach
Julie Cunniffe – Ocean time is the best time
Photo friday beach chairs
Judie Senkow-Richards – Taken in the morning of July 3rd off 54th street
Photo Friday fireworks
Jennifer Erkinger Fireworks over the bay from our balcony at the Capri
photo friday black and white beach
Tricia Kuebel – Football at dusk at Holiday Inn & Suites Ocean City
Photo Friday beach
Jay Graybill – 4th of July morning
Photo Friday beach
Jamie Pritchard Our favorite place to be.
Photo friday BW
Katie Dawson Boardwalk winningssss
photo Friday beach
Lisa Dillon
Photo Friday dog on beach
Michele Goodman – Siren enjoying her last day on the Beach before no dogs allowed
photo friday bay bridge
Cheryl Denton – Bay Bridge going to Ocean City
photo friday sunset boat
Raegan Massey
photo friday sunrise
Michele Scopel Muir
photo friday boy on beach
Nicole Bates-Karbedeh Early morning stroll on the beach before the crowds on the 4th!
photo friday sunrise beach
Allana Kapcsos – May 2025 ❤

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
