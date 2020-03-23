105 Shares Email

Gov Hogan Says All Non-Essential Business Must Close by 5pm Today

In today’s live press conference, Gov. Hogan said there has been 678% increase in coronavirus cases in Maryland. Sighting the crowds at the DC Cherry Blossom Festival and crowds in Ocean City, Maryland Hogan said this shows many are not listening to keeping to 10 people or less. Since large numbers are still gathering, Gov. Hogan says all non-essential business must close by 5 pm today. The governor also spoke to those that still have not followed the directives put in place saying, “If you are engaged in this type of activity, you are breaking the law and you are literally endangering the lives of your family friends and fellow citizens.”

Here is a link to a list of non-essential business.

Here is a link to essential business.

“I just want to take a moment to thank the majority of Marylanders who have taken this seriously. Unfortunately, many people are not taking this seriously,” Hogan said. “If you are engaged in this type of activity, you are breaking the law and you are literally endangering the lives of your family friends and fellow citizens.” ~ Gov. Hogan

Here is a link to today’s full press conference.

Other topics discussed in the press conference:

Relief for small business and workers during COVID-19 outbreak. (additional info here)

Emergency order signed to protect from price gouging

National Guard was activated last Friday. Hogan explained its role while activated at this time.

Baltimore Convention Center and Hilton Hotel will be alternate care sites. Hogan has requested 250 beds and 50 bed packages from FEMA to support the efforts. UMMS will reopen Laurel Hospital for additional beds.

For full details of the please view press conference.