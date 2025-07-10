75.2 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Check-In Chic: The Hilton Ocean City’s Lobby Just Got a Stunning Lobby Transformation!

FamilyMidtownOcean City Hotels
By Anne

You know that old saying, “first impressions count”? Well, the awesome folks at the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites took that to heart and absolutely ran with it! Get ready to be wowed, because their newly redesigned lobby is where modern elegance throws a fabulous beach party with oceanfront charm.

After a long journey, stepping into this hotel on 33rd Street is like getting a revitalizing splash of cool ocean water—you’ll feel as fresh and vibrant as the lobby itself. Seriously, just wait until you see what awaits you when you check in!

Hilton Hotel renovated lobby in Ocean City Md
The new Front Desk at the Hilton
Hilton Hotel renovated lobby in Ocean City Md
The Coffee Shop inside the Hilton Hotel
Hilton Hotel renovated lobby in Ocean City Md
The renovated lobby at the Hilton Hotel
Hilton Hotel renovated lobby in Ocean City Md
Bell boy at the entrance of the Hilton Hotel
Hilton Hotel renovated lobby in Ocean City Md
The Market at the Hilton Hotel
Hilton Hotel in Ocean City Md
Seating area at the Coffee Shop inside the Hilton Hotel

The Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites provides a prime beachfront location at 33rd Street and the Oceanfront in Ocean City. As an all-suite hotel, it has long been a guest favorite with its location and range of desirable amenities. Remember, when you stay at the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites, your stay includes:

  • Direct Beach Access: Located right on the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Spacious Accommodations: All rooms are suites, designed for comfort.
  • Diverse Pool Options: Enjoy two seasonal outdoor pools (one with waterslides and a kids’ area) and an indoor pool.
  • On-Site Dining: Savor meals at 32Palm, with room service available.
  • Convenient Perks: Take advantage of the fitness center, free WiFi, and free parking.

Take a more detailed look at the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites, and check out their rates  here to enjoy this beautiful hotel in person!

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
A Lightning Storm Video in Ocean City, Maryland

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,120SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,120SubscribersSubscribe
✅ Custom HTML test loaded!

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND