Town of Ocean City Following Gov. Hogan’s Executive Orders, Following National Emergency Procedures

OCEAN CITY, MD – (March 13, 2020): The Town of Ocean City is following the guidelines within Gov. Hogan’s executive orders and the President’s declaration of a National Emergency. On Thursday, March 12, the Governor announced several major actions taken by the State to protect public health and limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Maryland. These actions included activation of the national guard, prohibiting mass gatherings and the closure of schools, amongst other things.

The Town of Ocean City, which established an internal preparedness group several weeks ago, has also been putting strategic procedures in place for our employees and our facilities. Since the governor’s executive orders, additional measures have been taken to protect public health and safety. These include enhancing our day-to-day cleaning practices, canceling or postponing gatherings of more than 250 people and modifying previously scheduled services, events and conventions. (A specific list of cancelations can be found at www.oceancitymd.gov/covid19 ).

“We are fully in support of the proactive measures taken by the State of Maryland,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “We understand this is disruptive to the daily lives of our employees, residents, employees, businesses, and visitors; however, we believe these actions are the best way to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of Maryland.”

Ocean City officials continue to work closely with our local and state health agencies. Along with posting regular updates on the Town’s website and social media sites, an informational call center will be opened on Monday at 9 a.m. For additional information over the weekend, the Town will share updates on Facebook and Twitter, along with www.oceancitymd.gov/ covid19 .