Ocean City Beach & Boardwalk Closed

Ocean City, Maryland – (March 22, 2020): As confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) increase throughout the State of Maryland, and in Worcester County, the Mayor and City Council continue to encourage visitors to stay safe and stay home. Policy leaders met today, March 22, for an emergency meeting which resulted in the closure of Ocean City’s beach and Boardwalk.

Effective at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City will be closed due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. This closure will remain in effect thru April 15, 2020, at which time it will be re-evaluated based on the status of the global health crisis. Restaurants on the Boardwalk will be allowed to remain open for carry out service only.

“The number one priority of the Mayor and City Council is to protect our citizens and employees,” stated Mayor Rick Meehan. “We are facing an invisible threat and we are the carriers of this potentially deadly virus. At this time, we continue to request that visitors postpone traveling to Ocean City and that our non-resident property owners reframe from traveling to Ocean City as well. The safest place for everyone right now is in their own home.”

Only residents who reside within the corporate limits of the Town of Ocean will be allowed to walk their dogs or exercise on the beach or Boardwalk in groups of no more than two adults and children at any time. Social distancing will remain a requirement. This will remain in effect until which time it is abused or ignored.

“We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our citizens, but everyone has a critical role to play,” Mayor Meehan continued. “We all have to work together to do whatever we can to mount our only known defense against this common enemy and that is to practice extreme measures of social distancing. We are taking these drastic steps to shorten the duration of this health crisis. If every single person steps up and does their part by making sacrifices now it will slow the spread of this virus and help us flatten the curve.”

Further updates from the Town of Ocean can be found at: www.oceancitymd.gov/ covid19 .

If you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) contact your primary care doctor for further screening to determine if you should be tested. Unless you are suffering a medical emergency, please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or other medical facility. You should speak with your healthcare provider, who can alert an emergency room so that its staff is ready with proper protective gear. To protect yourselves and others, wash your hands often, cover cough/sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, and stay home if sick. For more information on Coronavirus and prevention tips, visit WorcesterHealth.org or call 410-632-1100 option #8 to connect to our call center (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm). For COVID-19 information in the State of Maryland, please dial 211.

UPDATE #6

March 22, 2020 – 12:30 p.m.