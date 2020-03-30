Flatten the Curve – OC Officials Urge Social Distancing

Ocean City, Maryland – (March 27, 2020): The Town of Ocean City continues to take proactive measure to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). With warmer temperatures and spring sunshine, officials are concerned citizens will ignore warnings and not practice effective social distancing.

“The spring temperatures and sunshine make it harder and harder for people to stay home and practice safe social distancing,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “We will continue to take necessary measures to protect the health and safety of our employees and citizens, but everyone has a critical role to play.”

Drastic measures taken by the Town of Ocean City include closing the Beach and Boardwalk. Only residents who reside within the corporate limits of the Town of Ocean City will be allowed to walk their dogs or exercise on the beach or Boardwalk in groups of no more than two adults and children at any time. Social distancing will remain a requirement. In addition, public access to town buildings and several amenities (Eagles Landing and playground structures) are also closed.

“If every single person steps up and does their part by making sacrifices now, it will slow the spread of this virus and help us flatten the curve,” Meehan finished. “By doing your part, you can make a big difference to protect your health and the health of those around you.”

Further updates from the Town of Ocean can be found at: www.oceancitymd.gov/covid19.

If you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) contact your primary care doctor for further screening to determine if you should be tested. Unless you are suffering a medical emergency, please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or other medical facility. You should speak with your healthcare provider, who can alert an emergency room so that its staff is ready with proper protective gear. To protect yourselves and others, wash your hands often, cover cough/sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, and stay home if sick. For more information on Coronavirus and prevention tips, visit WorcesterHealth.org or call 410-632-1100 option #8 to connect to our call center (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm). For COVID-19 information in the State of Maryland, please dial 211.

UPDATE #9

March 27, 2020 – 3:30 p.m.