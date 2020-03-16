Hogan Orders Bars Restaurants and Gyms Closed
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the shutdown of all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms in Maryland, effective at 5 p.m., to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor said the unprecedented steps will be disruptive and “may seem scary” but said that “we have never faced anything like this before.”
“We should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” the governor said. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding.”
Hogan said the establishments must be closed by 5 p.m. Monday. Some drive-thrus can remain open, and carry-out and food delivery service will still be available. Grocery stores and pharmacies will also remain open.