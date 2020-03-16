265 Shares Email

Mayor Declares Civil Emergency

Gov. Orders Bars & Restaurants to Close, & Modified Schedules Continue for Town Services, Programs and Events

OCEAN CITY, MD – (March 16, 2020): On Monday, March 16, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan signed a local declaration of emergency proclaiming COVID-19 a health crisis in Ocean City. After following the strict actions by Gov. Hogan, the Town has continued to take several steps to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in our community.

“The Town of Ocean City’s emergency management team has been working for weeks to develop plans and procedures to protect the health and safety of employees, residents and visitors,” commented Mayor Meehan. “We support the Governor’s strong action and will continue to do whatever it takes to put the health and safety of our community first.”

The following web page has an updated list of cancelations, postponements and changes to services throughout the Town of Ocean City www.oceancitymd.gov/COVID19

While essential services, including grocery stores and banks will remain open, all Marylanders have been encouraged to limit their exposure to others. Social distancing, hand washing and cleaning/disinfecting are greatly encouraged.

Citizens are also encouraged to stay informed. The Town will continue to post daily updates on the website and social media sites. To learn more about what the town is doing, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/COVID19

An informational call center has also been opened (during business hours). For questions or concerns at 410.520.5279.

