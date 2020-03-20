Ocean City Convention Center Events: Status
As we hear of events that were on the Convention Center‘s calendar for the upcoming dates we will update this article.
|Event
|Scheduled Dates
|Status
|Rescheduled Dates
|RTB Dance & Epic Tour
|March 13 – 15
|Cancelled
|RTB All Star / College Nationals
|March 27 – 29 Proposed reschedule date: May 29 – 31
|Cancelled
|Wagner & Sons Trade Show
|April 7
|Cancelled
|Added 2021 to contract, date TBD
|MCAP
|May 4 – 8
|Postponed
|TBD pending decision 3/25/20