Ocean City Convention Center Events: Status

March 20, 2020
As we hear of events that were on the Convention Center‘s calendar for the upcoming dates we will update this article.

Event Scheduled Dates Status Rescheduled Dates
RTB Dance & Epic Tour March 13 – 15 Cancelled  
RTB All Star / College Nationals March 27 – 29 Proposed reschedule date: May 29 – 31 Cancelled  
Wagner & Sons Trade Show April 7 Cancelled Added 2021 to contract, date TBD
MCAP May 4 – 8 Postponed TBD pending decision 3/25/20

