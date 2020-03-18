4 Shares Email

Mayor Urges Citizens to Be Part of Efforts to Flatten the Curve

Ocean City, Maryland – (March 18, 2020): With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the Town of Ocean City has instituted several changes in day-to-day operations. Although many changes will be invisible to the public, public safety personnel MAY be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as shown.

“Residents should not be alarmed by PPE worn by our public safety personnel,” stated Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Our first priority is to protect our employees and patients. We are taking this health crisis very serious but we also need each and every one of our citizens to take it seriously. We urge you to be a part of our efforts to flatten the curve.”

The State of Maryland, along with many other states across the country, has taken unprecedented actions aimed at protecting the health and safety of Marylanders. Actions include prohibiting gatherings of over 50 people in any venue and closing bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters. The executive order does allow carry-out, drive-thru and delivery services.

Mayor Meehan stated he and the City Council would also take drastic actions if needed. “We have to work together to protect each other, as our community and our country have never faced anything like this before,” Mayor Meehan continued. “We will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe, but at the same time, we urge you to use common sense. Stay home, even if you’re healthy. Practice social distancing, even in public places like the beach and Boardwalk. Finally, stay calm and stay informed.”

The Town will continue to post daily updates on the website and social media sites. To learn more about what the town is doing, visit http://www.oceancitymd. gov/COVID19 . An informational call center has also been opened (during business hours). For questions or concerns at 410.520.5279.

Our first priority is to protect our employees and patients. We are taking this health crisis very serious but we also need each and every one of our citizens to take it seriously. We urge you to be a part of our efforts to flatten the curve.

UPDATE #4

March 18, 2020 – 4:45 p.m.