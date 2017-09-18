6 Shares Share Share +1

Labor Day weekend in Ocean City: summer vacation might be over, but at least you have this four-day weekend to help ease you back into the regular swing of things.

And spending the long weekend in Ocean City is probably the way to say goodbye to the summer and hello to earlier sunsets and falling leaves. Other than a few events that the town hosts in September like Bike Week and Sunfest, Labor Day is the last busy weekend of the season that maintains a festive summer feeling.

Be sure to enjoy the Maryland sunshine, play on our white sand beaches and just relax while you still can. Boardwalk businesses and rides will still be open and the Ocean City Beach Patrol will remain on duty throughout the weekend (in-stand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), so head to the beach and enjoy one last dip in the Atlantic. And also take advantage of the…

Fireworks

An end-of-the-summer fireworks show has been added to Labor Day weekend’s Sundaes in the Park to really close out the season with a “bang!” The grand finale at Northside Park also includes live music, activities for children and, of course, ice cream.

Nature

Since the temperatures are soon to drop, Labor Day weekend is a fantastic time to take one last pontoon ride or jet ski out on the water. Consider taking a thrilling trip on the bay at Odyssea Watersports, or take in the peace and quiet out on an Ayers Creek kayak.

Nightlife

Obviously a holiday weekend means live music and taking advantage of happy hour specials, so be sure to check out the special events happening at venues like Seacrets, Macky’s and Fager’s Island.

Family Fun

Because most local amusements are still open on weekends through September, you’ll still be able to visit Jolly Roger, Trimper’s, Speedworld, OC Screams and more. If you’re looking for less thrill and a little more chill, try checking out any one of the six mini golf courses that Old Pro has to offer.

It’s always sad to see the summer go, but one last weekend trip to OC is the perfect way to ring in a new season.