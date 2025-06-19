Welcome Back, Summer: Ocean City, Maryland Is Ready For You

After 13 consecutive rainy weekends, Ocean City, Maryland is finally drying off and heating up — and not a moment too soon. The early start to summer 2025 was nothing short of a washout, quite literally. Rainclouds rolled in weekend after weekend, canceling beach plans, delaying events, and even shutting down one of the city’s biggest annual attractions: the Ocean City Air Show.

For many, the soggy start put a damper on the excitement of summer, especially after a winter that refused to let go, with multiple snow days extending the school year well into June. But now, school is finally out, the sun is out, and Summer — with a capital S — is making a dramatic entrance.

And she’s hotter than ever.

Temperatures into the High 90s

This week, forecasters are calling for temperatures to soar into the upper 90s, with some days flirting with 100 degrees. It’s the kind of heat that demands flip-flops, frozen drinks, and long afternoons by the water. Luckily, the ocean is still cool and refreshing, offering the perfect relief for beachgoers eager to beat the heat.

Like Alice Cooper Say: “School’s Out for Summer”

Families are trading in their backpacks and pencils for beach toys, coolers packed with sandwiches and drinks, and umbrellas big enough to shade an entire crew. The boardwalk is buzzing once again with the sounds of laughter, roller coasters, and waves crashing in the distance. The long-awaited return of sunshine has flipped a switch in the town’s energy — summer isn’t just back, it’s booming.

Restaurant Summer Specials

Local businesses are embracing the seasonal comeback with open arms. Restaurants and bars are pulling out all the stops to welcome the crowds. Guido’s Burritos is back with its popular Taco Tuesday deal — 25% off your entire bill every Tuesday at both their Boardwalk and Coastal Highway locations. The Angler is keeping spirits high with two-for-one drinks every day during their happy hour (3-6pm), and The Shrimp Boat is drawing in seafood lovers with its all-you-can-eat shrimp special.

We’re Not Just a Beach

It’s not just food and drink that are adding to the fun. Ocean City’s 4th Street Park just unveiled brand-new pickleball and basketball courts, giving locals and visitors even more ways to stay active between trips to the beach and bites of Thrashers fries.

Let’s Keep Summer Around

So, after weeks of gloomy skies and soggy weekends, Ocean City is finally shining. The beaches are ready, the waves are calling, and the boardwalk is alive with the vibrant energy only summer can bring. Whether you’re soaking in the sun by The Grand, slurping a margarita at The Wedge Bar, or dancing to Transfuzion at Sunset Park, there’s no better time to be here.

Welcome back, Summer — we missed you. Now, let’s make up for lost time.