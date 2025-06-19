82.4 F
Ocean City
Welcome Back, Summer: Ocean City, Maryland Is Ready For You

News
By Katie Ruskey

After 13 consecutive rainy weekends, Ocean City, Maryland is finally drying off and heating up — and not a moment too soon. The early start to summer 2025 was nothing short of a washout, quite literally. Rainclouds rolled in weekend after weekend, canceling beach plans, delaying events, and even shutting down one of the city’s biggest annual attractions: the Ocean City Air Show.

Michele Cirillo – Rainy Days in Ocean City, Maryland are no more!

For many, the soggy start put a damper on the excitement of summer, especially after a winter that refused to let go, with multiple snow days extending the school year well into June. But now, school is finally out, the sun is out, and Summer — with a capital S — is making a dramatic entrance.

And she’s hotter than ever.

Temperatures into the High 90s

Ocean CIty weather
Beautiful weather is coming our way, courtesy of Summer!

This week, forecasters are calling for temperatures to soar into the upper 90s, with some days flirting with 100 degrees. It’s the kind of heat that demands flip-flops, frozen drinks, and long afternoons by the water. Luckily, the ocean is still cool and refreshing, offering the perfect relief for beachgoers eager to beat the heat.

Like Alice Cooper Say: “School’s Out for Summer”

ocean city maryland
Beachgoers can finally relax in the sand while listening to the ocean waves.

Families are trading in their backpacks and pencils for beach toys, coolers packed with sandwiches and drinks, and umbrellas big enough to shade an entire crew. The boardwalk is buzzing once again with the sounds of laughter, roller coasters, and waves crashing in the distance. The long-awaited return of sunshine has flipped a switch in the town’s energy — summer isn’t just back, it’s booming.

Restaurant Summer Specials

the angler ocean city maryland
The Angler offers two-for-one drinks every day during their 3-6pm Happy Hour- and it’s on the water with a sunset view.

Local businesses are embracing the seasonal comeback with open arms. Restaurants and bars are pulling out all the stops to welcome the crowds. Guido’s Burritos is back with its popular Taco Tuesday deal — 25% off your entire bill every Tuesday at both their Boardwalk and Coastal Highway locations. The Angler is keeping spirits high with two-for-one drinks every day during their happy hour (3-6pm), and The Shrimp Boat is drawing in seafood lovers with its all-you-can-eat shrimp special.

We’re Not Just a Beach

Pickleball
New pickleball and basketball courts are calling athletes of all ages.

It’s not just food and drink that are adding to the fun. Ocean City’s 4th Street Park just unveiled brand-new pickleball and basketball courts, giving locals and visitors even more ways to stay active between trips to the beach and bites of Thrashers fries.

Let’s Keep Summer Around

The Wedge Bar OCMD
Come out for the best view of the inlet and Assateague Island.

So, after weeks of gloomy skies and soggy weekends, Ocean City is finally shining. The beaches are ready, the waves are calling, and the boardwalk is alive with the vibrant energy only summer can bring. Whether you’re soaking in the sun by The Grand, slurping a margarita at The Wedge Bar, or dancing to Transfuzion at Sunset Park, there’s no better time to be here.

Welcome back, Summer — we missed you. Now, let’s make up for lost time.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
