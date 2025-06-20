The Best of Ocean City®: Your Ultimate Guide to Ocean City’s Top Spots

82.4 F
Ocean City
BEST OF OCEAN CITYDowntownFamily
By Anne

Thousands ask, “Where’s the best in Ocean City?” Now you’ll know! The 2025 Best of Ocean City® winners are here – from pizza to sunsets, boat rentals to crab cakes, chosen by both public vote and our local editorial team. This is Ocean City’s only pure competition. The polls closed in May for 2025, and this week we were all over town presenting the winners with their winner’s plaque. Look out for the award winning plaques when you are in Ocean City, and read on to discover the best of everything for your visit!

Best Bars in Ocean City Md

Best Bar Overall

Seacrets – Best Bar Overall Voters Choice
Liquid Assets – Best Bar Overall  Editorial Pick

Best Sports Bar

Original Greene Turtle – Best Sports Bar Voters Choice
28th Street Pit n Pub – Best Sports Bar Editorial Pick

Best Live Music

Seacrets – Best Live Music Voters Choice
Beach Barrels – Best Live Music Editorial Pick

Best Drinks

Harborside – Best Drinks Voters Choice
Dry 85 – Best Drinks Editorial Pick

Best Place to View a Sunset

Fager’s Island – Best Place to View a Sunset Voters Choice
Spain – Best Place to View a Sunset Editorial Pick. Spain also won this in 2022

Best Local Craft Beer Selection

45th Street Tap House – Best Local Craft Beer Selection Voters Choice
Pickles Pub – Best Local Craft Beer Selection Editorial Pick

Best Happy Hour

Coconuts Beach Bar – Best Happy Hour Voters Choice
The Angler – Best Happy Hour Editors Pick

Best Local Brewery

Burley Oak Brewery – Best Local Brewery Voters Choice
Fin City Brewing – Best Local Brewery Editorial Pick

Best Restaurants in Ocean City Md

Best Pizza

Mione’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant – Best Pizza Voters Choice
Ripienos Italian Bistro Best Pizza Editors Pick

Best Carryout

Anthony’s Liquors – Best Carryout Voters Choice
Belly Busters – Best Carry Out Editorial Pick

Best Crab Cakes

Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack – Best Crab Cakes Voters Choice
Captain’s Table – Best Crab Cakes Editorial Pick

Best Asian

Blue Fish – Best Asian Voters Choice
OC Wasabi – Best Asian Editorial Pick

Best Ice Cream

Dumser’s Dairyland – Best Ice Cream Voters Choice
Island Creamery – Best Ice Cream Editorial Pick

Best Crabs

Crab Bag – Best Crabs Voters Choice
Crabs to Go – Best Crabs Editors Pick

Best Raw Bar

Bull on the Beach – Best Raw Bar Voters Choice
Harrisons Harbor Watch – Best Raw Bar Editors Pick

Best Italian

Lombardi’s – Best Italian Restaurant Voters Choice
Sello’s Italian Oven and Bar – Best Italian Restaurant Editorial Pick

Best Subs

Anthony’s Liquors – Best Subs Voters Choice
Tommy’s Sub Shop – Best Subs Editorial Pick

Best BBQ

Bull on the each – Best BBQ Voters Choice
Annabelle’s BBQ & Creamery – Best BBQ Editorial Pick

Best Breakfast

Barn 34 – Best Breakfast Voters Choice
Happy Jack Pancake House – Best Breakfast Editorial Pick

Best Wings

Original Greene Turtle – Best Wings Voters Choice
Longboard Cafe – Best Wings Editors Pick

Best Mexican

Mother’s Cantina – Best Mexican Voters Choice
Papi’s Tacos – Best Mexican Editorial Pick

Best Brunch

Bad Monkey – Best Brunch Voters Choice
Harpoon Hanna’s – Best Brunch Editorial Pick

Best New Restaurant

Kalamata Meze Bar – Best New Restaurant Voters Choice
Berlin Beer Co – Best New Restaurant Editorial Pick

Best Dietary Restrictions

Longboard Cafe – Best Dietary Restrictions Voters Choice
Papi’s Tacos – Best Dietary Restrictions Editorial Pick

Best Waterfront Dining

Fager’s Island – Best Waterfront Dining Voters Choice
Mackay’s Bayside Best Waterfront Dining Editorial Choice

Best Seafood

Harpoon Hanna’s – Best Seafood Voters Choice
The Shark on the Harbor – Best Seafood Editorial Pick

Best of the Boardwalk

Best Sit Down Restaurant on the Boardwalk

Harrison’s Harbor Watch – Best Sit Down Restaurant on the Boardwalk Voters Choice
Best Sit Down Restaurant on the Boardwalk Editorial Pick

Best Boardwalk Bar

Purple Moose – Best Boardwalk Bar Voters Choice
The Wedge – Best Boardwalk Bar Editorial Pick

Best Caramel Corn on the Boardwalk

Fisher’s Popcorn – Best Caramel Corn on the Boardwalk Voters Choice
Dolle’s Candyland – Best Caramel Corn on the Boardwalk Editors Choice

Best Store on the Boardwalk 

The Kite Loft  – Best Store on the Boardwalk Voters Choice
Park Place Jewelers – Best Store on the Boardwalk Editorial Choice

Best French Fries on the Boardwalk

Thrasher’s French Fries – Best French Fries on the Boardwalk Voters Choice

Best Candy on the Boardwalk

Candy Kitchen – Best Candy on the Boardwalk Voters Choice
Dolles Candyland – Best Candy on the Boardwalk Editors Pick

Best Pizza on the Boardwalk

Dough Roller – Best Pizza on the Boardwalk Voters Choice
Pizza Boy – Best pizza on the Boardwalk Editors Pick

Best Boardwalk Stand

Golden Plate – Best Boardwalk Stand Voters Choice
Cheese Wheel – Best Boardwalk Stand Editors Pick

Best Things To Do

Best Arcade

Marty’s Playland  – Best Arcade Voters Choice
Sportland Arcade – Best Arcade Editorial Pick

Best Boat Tour

Sea Rocket – Best Boat Tour Voters Choice
Assateague Adventures II – Best Boat Tour Editorial Pick

Best Jet Skiing

Odyssea Watersports – Best Jet Skiing Voters Choice
Under the Bridge – Best Jet Skiing Editorial Pick

Best Surf Shop

Quiet Storm – Best Surf Shop Voters Choice
Chauncey’s Surf-O-Rama – Best Surf Shop Editors Pick

Best Boat Rental

Bayside Boat Rentals – Best Boat Rental Voters Choice
Odyssea Watersports – Best Boat Rental Editors Pick

Best Rainy Day Activity

Old Pro Golf – Best Rainy Day Activity Voters Choice
Trapped Escape Room – Best Rainy Day Activity Editorial Pick

Best Parasailing

OC Parasailing – Best Parasailing Voters Choice
Inlet Sea Doos – Best Parasailing Editors Pick

Best Miniature Golf

Old Pro Golf – Best Miniature Golf Voters Choice
Nick’s Mini Golf – Best Mini Golf Editors Pick

Best SUP/Kayak

48th Street Watersports – Best SUP/Kayak Voters Choice

These were the results of a whole year of polling, as voted on by you, the visitor to Ocean City, and a group of locals who voted in the Editorial Pick. Do you agree with the results? Either way, you can influence next years winners, and support your favorite businesses in Ocean City, by voting. The polls are open now for 2026 so you can vote now here! 

Nick's MIni Golf and Ropes Course, Ocean City, MD
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
