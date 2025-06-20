The Best of Ocean City®: Your Ultimate Guide to Ocean City’s Top Spots

Thousands ask, “Where’s the best in Ocean City?” Now you’ll know! The 2025 Best of Ocean City® winners are here – from pizza to sunsets, boat rentals to crab cakes, chosen by both public vote and our local editorial team. This is Ocean City’s only pure competition. The polls closed in May for 2025, and this week we were all over town presenting the winners with their winner’s plaque. Look out for the award winning plaques when you are in Ocean City, and read on to discover the best of everything for your visit!
Best Bars in Ocean City Md
Best Bar Overall
Best Sports Bar
Best Live Music
Best Drinks
Best Place to View a Sunset
Best Local Craft Beer Selection
Best Happy Hour
Best Local Brewery
Best Restaurants in Ocean City Md
Best Pizza
Best Carryout
Best Crab Cakes
Best Asian
Best Ice Cream
Best Crabs
Best Raw Bar
Best Italian
Best Subs
Best BBQ
Best Breakfast
Best Wings
Best Mexican
Best Brunch
Best New Restaurant
Best Dietary Restrictions
Best Waterfront Dining
Best Seafood
Best of the Boardwalk
Best Sit Down Restaurant on the Boardwalk
Best Boardwalk Bar
Best Caramel Corn on the Boardwalk
Best Store on the Boardwalk
Best French Fries on the Boardwalk
Best Candy on the Boardwalk
Best Pizza on the Boardwalk
Best Boardwalk Stand
Best Things To Do
Best Arcade
Best Boat Tour
Best Jet Skiing
Best Surf Shop
Best Boat Rental
Best Rainy Day Activity
Best Parasailing
Best Miniature Golf
Best SUP/Kayak
These were the results of a whole year of polling, as voted on by you, the visitor to Ocean City, and a group of locals who voted in the Editorial Pick. Do you agree with the results? Either way, you can influence next years winners, and support your favorite businesses in Ocean City, by voting. The polls are open now for 2026 so you can vote now here!
