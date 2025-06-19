Two Rescued Sea Turtles Released in Ocean City, Maryland

On the morning of Thursday, June 19, the beach at 40th Street in Ocean City, Maryland became the heartwarming site of a joyful homecoming. Two Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, affectionately named Mothman and Icky, were released back into the ocean after months of intensive rehabilitation at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. The release, attended by Mayor Rick Meehan and around 100 spectators, was a celebratory milestone for both the turtles and the dedicated team that helped them recover.

An East Coast Story

Mothman and Icky, both between 3 and 5 years old, were victims of a phenomenon known as cold-stunning—a condition similar to hypothermia in reptiles, caused by prolonged exposure to cold water temperatures. Mothman was found in Dundalk, Maryland, while Icky was a transferred patient from the New England Aquarium. In both cases, the turtles were unresponsive and in shock when they arrived at the National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue facility in Baltimore.

Cold Stunned

Cold-stunned turtles require extensive care, including rehydration, gradual warming, nutritional support, and close medical monitoring. The National Aquarium is well-equipped for such efforts, rehabilitating an average of 75 turtles each year. Its state-of-the-art facility includes pools where water temperature can be carefully adjusted to match the needs of recovering patients, helping them regain strength and return to a healthy lifestyle.

Ocean City Loves Their Sea Life

While Ocean City does have a small rehabilitation center near the uptown police station, it’s mainly designed for seals and used as a quick triage point for sea turtles in need before they are transferred to larger facilities like Baltimore. During their treatment, both Mothman and Icky showed resilience and adaptability. Like many sea turtles, they can remain out of the water for up to 24 hours if necessary, which proved useful during parts of their care and transport.

Drawing a Crowd

The release event drew in families, beachgoers, and turtle lovers alike. Children gathered around the turtles with wide eyes and eager questions as National Aquarium staff introduced Mothman and Icky to the crowd. The staff took time to answer questions and explain the journey of rehabilitation, turning the moment into both a celebration and an educational experience.

Mayor Meehan- the Cheerleader

As the time came for the turtles to return to their ocean home, Icky wasted no time, racing toward the waves with enthusiasm. Mothman, however, had a brief change of heart, turning back toward the beach. Mayor Meehan, ever the supportive cheerleader, waved and encouraged the hesitant turtle. In a touching moment, Mothman paused, then turned again—this time sprinting toward the surf, where the waves gently carried him back to the sea.

Their story is a testament to the importance of marine wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Thanks to the collaboration between the National Aquarium, Ocean City officials, and other regional partners, Mothman and Icky have a second chance at life in the wild—a fitting ending to one chapter and the beginning of another beneath the waves.