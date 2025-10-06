What are you looking for?
October in Ocean City: Festivals, Cars, and Fall Fun 2025

By Anne

October is a busy month in Ocean City Md. We had the hugely popular Country Calling Festival this past weekend, but there is still a lot more going during this usually warm, sunny month. As the crowds thin and the ocean breeze turns crisp, locals and visitors alike can enjoy a more relaxed pace without missing out on excitement. Here’s a selection of events taking place this October in Ocean City Md.

  • Endless Summer Cruisin’Oct 9–12 at the Inlet lot & Convention Center. 28th annual classic car weekend, Boardwalk parade 8am Thu–Sat, indoor Hot Rod & Custom Car Show Oct 9–11. Note: town-wide Special Event Zone with reduced speed limits during the event. Cruisers-in-Ocean-City

  • Oktoberfest in BerlinOct 18th 11am-4pm. It’s not quite Ocean City but it’s just a short drive away and well worth the visit. Berlin’s best and biggest annual Oktoberfest celebration includes Oktoberfest, BIERGARTEN, live music and a sidewalk sale!  It’s FREE to attend, with optional beer for purchase. Berlin Oktoberfest

  • Sunfest (50th Annual)Oct 23–26 at the Inlet. Free-admission four-day arts, crafts, food & live music festival. Check out the full music line up here. Don’t miss the Craft Beer Garden returning this year!  (Park-n-Ride bus service runs all four days.) sunfest stage

  • O.C.toberfest (family Halloween weekend)Oct 23–26 around North Division St./Boardwalk:

    • Free Halloween Beach Maze (Thu–Sun)

    • Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade (Sat Oct 25, 1pm)

    • Drive In Disguise Boardwalk car parade + Truck-or-Treat (Sat Oct 25, 3pm)

    • Great Pumpkin Race (Sun Oct 26 12pm)
      All events are free & weather-dependent.

    • Halloween Beach Maze
      Halloween Beach Maze

  • Seacrets Halloween Costume ContestSat Oct 25, evening at Seacrets (117 49th St). Annual party with prizes (their calendar lists the Oct schedule, including the Halloween contest).

      photo by Seacrets Jamaica USA
  •  Bronco Beach Bash October 31st-November 2. This year, the Bronco Beach Bash is the same weekend as OCtoberfest, so you will have two great events in one weekend! 

October in Ocean City, Maryland, is where summer fun meets fall charm. From high-octane weekends filled with classic cars and country music to family-friendly Halloween celebrations by the sea, the month offers something for everyone. Whether you’re strolling the boardwalk at Sunfest, cheering at the Endless Summer Cruisin’ parade, or dressing up for O.C.toberfest’s spooky delights, there’s no better time to experience Ocean City’s unique coastal spirit. So pack a sweater, bring your camera, and make the most of autumn by the ocean.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
