Endless Summer Cruisin’ 2025: Ocean City’s Premier Fall Car Festival

Get ready to rev your engines — Endless Summer Cruisin’ 2025 returns to Ocean City, Maryland, October 9–12, with four days of spectacular car shows, boardwalk cruises, live entertainment, and more.

For everything you need to know, visit our Endless Summer Cruisin’ guide.

What Is Endless Summer Cruisin’?

Endless Summer Cruisin’ is one of the East Coast’s largest four-day automotive festivals, blending classic and custom car shows with parades, exhibitions, neon light displays, and celebrity appearances.

Now in its 28th year, the event attracts participants from across the country, showcasing street rods, hot rods, customs, and trick trucks across Ocean City.

Learn more at specialeventpro.com.

Key Event Details & Highlights

Feature Info Dates October 9–12, 2025 Show Hours Thursday–Saturday: 9 AM–5 PM; Sunday (Inlet only): 9 AM–3 PM Event Locations Inlet Parking Lot (809 South Atlantic Ave), Ocean City Convention Center lots, and satellite business locations around town Admission $15/day Thursday–Saturday, $10 Sunday; children under 14 free with adult Spectator Tickets Available online or onsite — buy tickets here

Event Highlights

Boardwalk Parades & Cruises – Each morning (Thursday–Saturday), classic cars cruise the boardwalk from 27th Street to the Inlet.

Indoor & Outdoor Car Shows – See thousands of vehicles at the Inlet, Convention Center, and around town, including the “Elite Eight” competition.

Celebrity Appearances – Meet Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage and American Graffiti stars Mackenzie Phillipsand Candy Clark.

Neon & LED Light Car Show – Saturday night cars glow under the lights at the Inlet.

Pedal Car Show for Kids – Saturday at 4 PM, kids show off their pedal cars on stage.

Grand Finale & Charity Auction – Sunday afternoon awards and charity banner auction wrap up the weekend.

See the full schedule here.

Spectator Info: Tickets, Parking & Tips

Whether you’re a diehard gearhead or a casual fan, here’s how to make the most of your visit:

Get Your Spectator Pass – 4-day passes available here.

Special Event Zone – Ocean City enforces lower speed limits and increased fines during the event.

Parking – Arrive early; lots at the Inlet and Convention Center fill quickly.

Walk-Friendly Areas – Expect heavy pedestrian traffic — use crosswalks and be alert.

Stay Nearby – Many Ocean City hotels offer trailer-friendly parking and proximity to venues. Search availability and compare prices: https://hotels.oceancity.com/ Get hotel information and links: https://www.oceancity.com/hotels/



Find more local tips and parking info in our Endless Summer Cruisin’ guide.

Why You Should Attend

A Spectacle for Car Lovers – Thousands of classic and custom cars line Ocean City’s streets.

Family-Friendly Fun – Live music, light shows, vendors, and parades for all ages.

Celebrity Guests – Meet automotive stars and pop culture icons.

Community Spirit – Charity auctions and local partnerships give back to Ocean City.

Perfect Fall Getaway – Enjoy the beach, dining, and nightlife during a crisp October weekend.

How to Plan Your Visit

Mark Your Calendar – October 9–12, 2025. Buy Tickets Early – Spectator passes here. Check the Schedule – Event lineup & parades. Use Our Guide – Visit oceancity.com/endless-summer-cruisin for maps, hotels, and updates. Follow Special Event Zone Rules – Drive safely and responsibly.

If you’re looking for a fall event that combines vintage cars, boardwalk vibes, and high-octane fun, Endless Summer Cruisin’ 2025 is a must-see.

Plan your weekend now at our Endless Summer Cruisin’ guide — your one-stop source for tickets, schedules, and travel tips.