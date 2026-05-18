Can you compete in the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest? PHOTOS COMING IN

PHOTOS COMING IN: Can You Compete in the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest?

The sunsets are glowing. The waves are crashing. The fishing stories are getting bigger by the day. And once again, Ocean City photographers are proving why this beach town is one of the most photogenic destinations on the East Coast.

Entries are already rolling into the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest, and the competition is heating up fast.

From dramatic sunrise surf shots to peaceful bay evenings, photographers are capturing Ocean City, Maryland in ways that make locals proud and visitors want to pack their bags immediately.

Some of the Incredible Photos Already Submitted

We’ve already received stunning entries featuring:

A breathtaking heart-shaped cloud formation framed through coastal pines

A lone fisherman silhouetted against the glowing sunrise at the jetty

Pink and purple skies washing over the Atlantic Ocean

Fiery orange sunrises over the water

Crashing waves frozen in perfect timing

Calm bay scenes that showcase Ocean City’s peaceful side

Whether you’re shooting with a DSLR, drone, mirrorless camera, or even your phone, the creativity and passion behind these photos is incredible.

Think Your Photo Can Beat These?

That’s the big question.

Can your Ocean City sunset stop people from scrolling?

Can your fishing photo capture the spirit of the White Marlin Capital of the World?

Can your beach, boardwalk, wildlife, storm, family, or festival shot rise above the competition?

If so, now’s your chance to prove it.

The Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest is your opportunity to showcase your talent, gain exposure, and become part of Ocean City history.

What We’re Looking For

We want photos that capture the true spirit of Ocean City, Maryland, including:

Sunrises & sunsets

Beach life

Boardwalk scenes

Fishing & boating

Wildlife & nature

Storms & dramatic weather

Festivals & events

Family memories

Hidden local gems

Seasonal beauty

Professional photographer? Awesome.

First-time photographer? Even better.

If you love Ocean City and captured something special, we want to see it.

Why Enter the Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest?

Entering gives you the chance to:

Be featured on OceanCity.com

Gain exposure across our social media channels

Have your photography seen by thousands of Ocean City fans

Potentially appear in future Best of Ocean City® promotions and publications

Earn bragging rights as one of the best photographers in Ocean City

And honestly… it’s just fun seeing your photo compete against some of the best shots captured around town.

Enter the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest

Ready to submit your photo?

Use the official entry form below and show us your best shot of Ocean City, Maryland.

Tips for Better Contest Photos

Want to stand out from the crowd? Here are a few quick tips:

Shoot during golden hour (sunrise or sunset)

Look for unique perspectives

Capture emotion and action

Don’t over-edit your images

Watch the weather — storms can create amazing skies

Focus on what makes Ocean City unique

Follow Along as More Entries Come In

We’ll continue sharing some of our favorite submissions as the contest grows, and based on what we’ve already seen, 2026 could be the most competitive year yet.

So the question remains…

Can you compete in the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest?

There’s only one way to find out.

Submit your best Ocean City photo today.



