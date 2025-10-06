10/9–10/12 – Endless Summer Cruisin’ — classic cars, parades, vendor shows & more in Ocean City MD.

Endless Summer Cruisin’ Car Show , October 9-12th 2025 — the annual fall festival dedicated to all things cruisers, muscle cars, hot rods, and trick trucks — offers as much engine revving excitement as its spring counterpart. Endless Summer Cruisin’ takes place each October and typically draws over 2000 classic cars and thousands more spectators to Ocean City for a weekend of car shows, national vendors, live music, and celebrity meet and greets. Link for application



One of the most popular events for visitors of all ages to enjoy is free Boardwalk parade along the Boardwalk on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Grab your coffee and head to the Boardwalk from 8am to enjoy this great display of vintage cars.



Check out the celebrity appearances all weekend long at the Convention Center and Inlet Parking lot, peruse vendors offering the latest automotive accessories, gear, and technologies, roll up and down Coastal Highway to show your off your ride, or sit and enjoy the Endless Summer action from your balcony or hotel parking lot!

Cruiser’s at the Convention Center During Endless Summer Cruisin all Ocean City and Worcester County roads will be designated as a Special Event Zone. Speed limits will be reduced and fines will be increased. Please drive responsibly at all times. For additional information on the Special Event Zone please visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/special-event-zone/ Parking information for Ocean City Trailer Parking Information