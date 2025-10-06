What are you looking for?
The 2025
Endless Summer Cruisin'
Car Show

The Biggest Annual Car Show in Ocean City
October 9th - 12th 2025

10/9–10/12 – Endless Summer Cruisin’ — classic cars, parades, vendor shows & more in Ocean City MD.

Endless Summer Cruisin’ Car Show , October 9-12th 2025 — the annual fall festival dedicated to all things cruisers, muscle cars, hot rods, and trick trucks — offers as much engine revving excitement as its spring counterpart. Endless Summer Cruisin’ takes place each October and typically draws over 2000 classic cars and thousands more spectators to Ocean City for a weekend of car shows, national vendors, live music, and celebrity meet and greets.  Link for application

Cruiser’s Boardwalk Parade

One of the most popular events for visitors of all ages to enjoy is free Boardwalk parade along the Boardwalk on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Grab your coffee and head to the Boardwalk from 8am to enjoy this great display of vintage cars.
Cars on display at the Inlet Parking Lot

Check out the celebrity appearances all weekend long at the Convention Center and Inlet Parking lot, peruse vendors offering the latest automotive accessories, gear, and technologies, roll up and down Coastal Highway to show your off your ride, or sit and enjoy the Endless Summer action from your balcony or hotel parking lot! 

 
 

Cruiser’s at the Convention Center During Endless Summer Cruisin all Ocean City and Worcester County roads will be designated as a Special Event Zone.  Speed limits will be reduced and fines will be increased.  Please drive responsibly at all times. For additional information on the Special Event Zone please visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/special-event-zone/ Parking information for Ocean City Trailer Parking Information

11 Things to do in the Off-Season in Ocean City

These days, Ocean City is a year round resort, although a trip here in the summer can be very different from a winter visit. If you are looking to...

What are you doing here? Charles Churilla and his Mercedes Fairlane 500

There are a quarter of a million people who come to Ocean City at once in the summertime, and thousands of them walk the 27 blocks of the Boardwalk...

2025 Summer Cruisin' Schedule of Events

Official Summer Cruisin Event Pages & Schedule


Condensed Schedule of Events – Endless Summer Cruisin 2025

Wednesday October 8th

9am-4pm Early Arrival Sign-In Ocean City Convention Center (OCCC)
5pm-7pm R&M Welcome Car Show – Seacrets Parking Lot 49th Street
7pm-9pm Seacrets Kick-Off Party 49th Street (inside Seacrets)

Thursday October 9th

7:30am-4pm Pre-Registered Sign-In (OCCC)
8am Boardwalk Parade (27th Street south to the Inlet)
9am-5pm Inlet and OCCC Car Shows
9am-5pm Vendor Showroom and Feature Cars – OCCC Indoors
12noon-4pm Live Music by Mook Jones – OCCC Lot
1pm Morning Awards Ceremony – OCCC and Inlet
4:30pm Afternoon Awards Ceremony – OCCC and Inlet
5pm-7pm R&M Car Show – Seacrets Parking Lot 49th Street

Friday October 10th

7:30am-4pm Pre-Registered Sign-In (OCCC)
8am Boardwalk Parade (27th Street south to the Inlet)
9am-11am Coffee with Cops – Jays Cafe 23rd Street
9am-5pm Inlet and OCCC Car Shows
9am-5pm Vendor Showroom and Feature Cars – OCCC Indoors
11am-4pm Meet Mackenzie Phillips & Candy Clark – OCCC Indoors
11am-4pm Meet Derek Bieri – Inlet
12noon-4pm Live Music by Mook Jones – OCCC Lot
1pm Morning Awards Ceremony – OCCC and Inlet
1:30pm Beard Contest – Inlet Stage
4:30pm Afternoon Awards Ceremony – OCCC and Inlet

Saturday October 11th

7:30am-4pm Pre-Registered Sign-In (OCCC)
8am Boardwalk Parade (27th Street south to the Inlet)
9am-5pm Inlet and OCCC Car Shows
9am-5pm Vendor Showroom and Feature Cars – OCCC Indoors
11am-4pm Meet Derek Bieri – Inlet
11am-4pm Meet Mackenzie Phillips & Candy Clark – OCCC Indoors
12noon-4pm Live Music by Mook Jones – Inlet
1pm Morning Awards Ceremony – OCCC and Inlet
1pm-3pm NSRA Appreciation/Inspections – Inlet
4pm Pedal Car Show – Inlet
4:30pm Afternoon Awards Ceremony – OCCC and Inlet
7pm-8pm Neon & LED Light Car Show – South 1st Street

Sunday October 12th

9am Rodders for Christ Chapel Service – Inlet
9am-3pm Car Shows & Vendors – Inlet
1pm Charity Banner Auction – Inlet
2pm Grand Finale Awards – Inlet 
 

Endless Summer Cruisin' FAQs

Endless Summer Cruisin'

a

When is Endless Summer Cruisin’ 2025?

Endless Summer Cruisin’ takes place October 9–12, 2025, in Ocean City, Maryland. It’s a four-day celebration of classic cars, custom builds, and boardwalk parades. Full details are on our Endless Summer Cruisin’ guide.
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events
a

Where does the event happen in Ocean City?

The main locations are the Inlet Parking Lot (809 S Atlantic Ave) and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center (4001 Coastal Hwy), with additional displays and satellite shows around town.
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events
a

What time are the car shows and parades?

Shows generally run 9 AM–5 PM Thursday through Saturday and 9 AM–3 PM on Sunday. Boardwalk parades cruise from 27th Street to the Inlet each morning, weather permitting. Check the latest schedule on our guide page.
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events
a

How much are spectator tickets?

Admission is $15 per day Thursday–Saturday and $10 on Sunday. Kids under 14 are free with an adult. Ticket details and links are listed on our Endless Summer Cruisin’ guide.
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events
a

Can I register my vehicle to participate?

Yes! Endless Summer Cruisin’ welcomes classic, custom, and specialty vehicles. Registration typically includes a driver and one passenger. Find eligibility and sign-up info here. It looks like the registration is closed for 2025, but you might try emailing the organizer: Jacklyn@specialeventpro.com.
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events
a

Who are the special guests for 2025?

This year’s lineup includes Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage and American Graffiti stars Mackenzie Phillips and Candy Clark. Learn more about appearances on our guide page.
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events
a

Is there live entertainment during the event?

Yes—expect music, awards shows, contests, and evening neon car displays. The event runs all day and into the evening at the Inlet and Convention Center. See entertainment updates on our guide.
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events
a

Is the event family-friendly?

Absolutely! In addition to classic cars, there are youth pedal car shows, boardwalk activities, live music, and vendors. Families love spending the weekend exploring all Ocean City has to offer.  Check out the main site for hotels, restaurants, and other things to do in Ocean City.
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events
a

Are there still rooms for Endless Summer Cruisin’ Weekend? What are the prices?

LIkely, yes!  Just check your availability and pricing here: https://hotels.oceancity.com/
Categories: Endless Summer Cruisin' Events

4 COMMENTS

  3. I have been coming to both shows for 25 years sad to say but the show has turned into the muscle car show most if not all the saddel lit shows all go to nothing older then a 55 Mind you I love the muscle cars but for the old guys that like TRUE street rods and older cars it’s not much use going I like to see them give out awards in categories say like 49 and under then you have your muscle and so forth Now with that being said I’m still going I love ocean city the people and the town and the show thanks for this opportunity to voice my opinion and see you in the fall at endlessly summer

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

