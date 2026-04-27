Brasa is Bringing the Heat (and Flavor) to Ocean City

We’ve all been wondering what’s been going on with the construction at Guido’s Burritos on 33rd Street these past few months—and now we finally have the answer. And yeah, it’s worth the wait. A new spot called Brasa is getting ready to open, and it’s all about fire, bold flavor, and keeping things simple. The concept blends Argentine asado with the easy, ingredient-focused style of Tuscan Italian cooking.

At its core, Brasa is built around live-fire cooking. Think premium meats, fresh seafood, and seasonal veggies, all cooked over an open flame to bring out bold, natural flavors.

“Brasa is about fire, simplicity, and flavor,” says founder Rocco DiFilippo. “Argentine grilling and Tuscan Italian cooking really share the same mindset—great ingredients, cooked right, in a place people actually want to hang out.”

What’s on the Menu?

The open-flame kitchen is the star here, with plenty to look forward to:

Wood-fired steaks topped with house chimichurri

Fire-roasted chicken and grilled seafood like whole fish and octopus

Seasonal veggies cooked right over the flame

Authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizza

On the Italian side, it’s all about simple, rustic dishes done well:

House-made pastas with rich, balanced sauces

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and basil combos

Olive oil–driven dishes that let the ingredients shine

They’re also rolling out a solid lunch lineup, with things like chimichurri steak sandwiches and prosciutto-mozzarella-basil on fresh Italian bread—perfect whether you’re a local or just in town for the beach.

Breakfast Your Way

Brasa isn’t just a dinner spot—they’re covering mornings too, with two easy options:

A full sit-down breakfast with fresh breads, pastries, egg dishes, and great coffee

A walk-up window for quick coffee, espresso, breakfast sandwiches, and grab-and-go bites

Whether you’re easing into the day or heading straight to the beach, it’s designed to fit right in.

A Space to Hang Out

The vibe at Brasa is warm and inviting, built around that fire-focused concept:

A cozy indoor space with wood, stone, and iron details

A covered patio for outdoor dining

An easy indoor-outdoor flow that works just as well for a casual lunch as it does for a lively night out

A Fresh Addition to Ocean City

With its mix of fire-driven cooking and Argentine-Italian influence, Brasa is aiming to bring something a little different to the Ocean City dining scene. It’s not too fancy, not too casual—just a great spot you’ll want to come back to.

“We wanted to create something that feels like part of Ocean City,” DiFilippo says. “A place people keep coming back to.”

We can’t wait to give it a try! Brasa is due to open this spring on 33rd Street.