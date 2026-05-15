Blood Bank of Delmarva Urges Blood Donations as Summer “Trauma Season” Begins

Blood for a Brew Campaign Kicks Off with Dogfish Head Blood Drive



DELMARVA REGION – Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) will launch the 6th annual Blood for a Brew summer campaign on May 19 and is also urging Delmarva residents to donate blood ahead of Memorial Day weekend as hospitals prepare for the start of “trauma season,” a period marked by increased accidents, emergency surgeries, and higher demand for lifesaving blood transfusions.

Healthcare professionals typically see a rise in serious injuries during the late spring and summer months due to increased travel, outdoor recreation, boating incidents, and holiday activity. At the same time, blood donations often decline because of school breaks, vacations, and holiday schedules, creating added strain on the blood supply during a critical period for patients. To help encourage donations during the holiday week, those who come to donate at a BBD donor center or blood drive between Wednesday, May 20th and Wednesday, May 27th will receive a packable picnic blanket to celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

In addition to the summer giveaway, BBD is kicking off its Blood for a Brew campaign with a blood drive on Tuesday, May 19th at Dogfish Head Brewery’s headquarters in Milton, DE. This campaign is critical to raise awareness for the need for blood and to encourage new blood donors to step up and save a life. BBD’s partnership with beloved local breweries and coffee shops helps to alleviate the annual donation shortfall. The Dogfish Head blood drive appointments are full on the May 19 kickoff, but donors can still sign up for the June 2 date as well as other Blood for a Brew drives, HERE.

“Memorial Day marks the beginning of a busy summer full of events while also being one of the most challenging times of year for the blood supply. Our Blood for a Brew campaign launches at the start of the critical, summertime period and makes for a fun and easy way for our community to donate blood.” said Kristin Frederick, Vice President of Operations, Blood Bank of Delmarva. “Trauma patients, surgical patients, cancer patients, and many others rely on blood donations every day, and we need donors to step up before summer shortages impact hospital inventories.”

Consistent donation helps ensure hospitals have blood available when patients need it. We are asking eligible donors to make and keep appointments. One canceled appointment may seem small, but any decline in donor participation can quickly impact local blood availability.

These events serve as the kickoff to BBD’s broader “Be the Reason Summer Feels Brighter” initiative, a seasonal effort focused on maintaining a stable blood supply throughout the challenging summer months through community partnerships, donor appreciation campaigns, special events, and ongoing public awareness efforts. Donors can visit Donate Blood – Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) to view upcoming summer donation opportunities, learn about additional donor promotions, and find convenient locations to donate.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. In light of recent updates to FDA guidance, more people than ever may now be eligible to give. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit Donor Eligibility – Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.