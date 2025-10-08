Another Year, Another Calling: The Highs and Lows of Country Calling in Ocean City, Maryland 2025

Country Calling 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland was one for the books — and for once, not because of the weather! After three consecutive years of getting rained on during both Country Calling and Oceans Calling festivals, the skies finally cut us a break. The sun was shining, the breeze was gentle, and the weather was nothing short of perfection. It set the stage — literally and figuratively — for a weekend full of high energy, big names, and unforgettable moments on the boardwalk.

Carrie, Luke, and Luke!

The headliners? Absolutely top notch. These global superstars delivered performances that had the crowd singing their hearts out and fans reminiscing about their favorite sets as they walked home down the iconic boardwalk. Many attendees were back for their second year of country music on the sand, and it showed — the energy was palpable.

Have Fun and Be Safe 🙂

Organizationally, this year’s festival felt impressively smooth. The lines for food and bathrooms moved quickly, a rare feat for events of this size. The ticket booth was more accessible than ever, right on the boardwalk and easy to navigate. Getting into the venue was also surprisingly efficient — long lines moved fast, and the staff greeted fans with warm smiles, reminding everyone to “have fun” and “be safe.” It was a small touch, but it made a difference.

Dolles Dogs

One particularly memorable highlight was Dolles “Weiner Window” — a $10 deal for a soda, hot dog, and chips that had festival-goers lining up for a break from overpriced concert food. Of course, no trip to the boardwalk is complete without grabbing a sweet treat from Dolle’s itself, and the festival crowd kept that tradition alive.

…But as with any massive event, not everything was perfect.

Ride Share Complaints

One major complaint among festival-goers was the rideshare situation. With drop-offs and pickups limited to the 4th Street municipal lot, many were frustrated by the long walk — especially after hours of dancing and sun. Another sour note came when some bands encouraged fans to throw beer cans into the crowd — a reckless move that resulted in one young girl, who had saved her own money to attend, getting hit in the eye and needing ambulance care.

Mind Your Manners

Crowd behavior was a mixed bag. While most people were friendly and excited, some overindulged and had to be escorted out by security. Others were just plain rude, elbowing their way to the front, ignoring the unspoken rule that those who camp out early earn their front-row spot.

Money, Money, Money

Food prices within the concert zone also raised eyebrows — significantly higher than normal boardwalk rates. And while the headliners were undeniably incredible, there was a noticeable drop in mid-day star power compared to last year. It seemed like much of the budget went into the three top acts, leaving earlier bands a bit underwhelming by comparison.

Still, despite the few bumps, Country Calling delivered another unforgettable weekend full of music, sun, and good vibes. As we close the book on this year’s concert, the only question left is: how many months until we can do it all over again?