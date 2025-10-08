What are you looking for?
Another Year, Another Calling: The Highs and Lows of Country Calling in Ocean City, Maryland 2025

Country Calling
By Katie Ruskey

Country Calling 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland was one for the books — and for once, not because of the weather! After three consecutive years of getting rained on during both Country Calling and Oceans Calling festivals, the skies finally cut us a break. The sun was shining, the breeze was gentle, and the weather was nothing short of perfection. It set the stage — literally and figuratively — for a weekend full of high energy, big names, and unforgettable moments on the boardwalk.

Carrie, Luke, and Luke!

Carrie Underwood performs on the Boot Stage at Country Calling in Ocean City, Maryland.
Carrie Underwood performs on the Boot Stage at Country Calling in Ocean City, Maryland.

The headliners? Absolutely top notch. These global superstars delivered performances that had the crowd singing their hearts out and fans reminiscing about their favorite sets as they walked home down the iconic boardwalk. Many attendees were back for their second year of country music on the sand, and it showed — the energy was palpable.

Have Fun and Be Safe 🙂

Crowds were greeting with happy hellos from security as they walked through the lines to enter the festival.
Crowds were greeting with happy hellos from security as they walked through the lines to enter the festival.

Organizationally, this year’s festival felt impressively smooth. The lines for food and bathrooms moved quickly, a rare feat for events of this size. The ticket booth was more accessible than ever, right on the boardwalk and easy to navigate. Getting into the venue was also surprisingly efficient — long lines moved fast, and the staff greeted fans with warm smiles, reminding everyone to “have fun” and “be safe.” It was a small touch, but it made a difference.

Dolles Dogs

Dolles created a Weiner Window for the Callings Concerts- hot dog, chips, and soda for just $10!
Dolles created a Weiner Window for the Callings Concerts- hot dog, chips, and soda for just $10! (Photo Credit: Dolles IG)

One particularly memorable highlight was Dolles “Weiner Window” — a $10 deal for a soda, hot dog, and chips that had festival-goers lining up for a break from overpriced concert food. Of course, no trip to the boardwalk is complete without grabbing a sweet treat from Dolle’s itself, and the festival crowd kept that tradition alive.

…But as with any massive event, not everything was perfect.

Ride Share Complaints

Brooks and Dunn sang their hearts out to fans on the Boot Stage Friday evening!
Brooks and Dunn sang their hearts out to fans on the Boot Stage Friday evening!

One major complaint among festival-goers was the rideshare situation. With drop-offs and pickups limited to the 4th Street municipal lot, many were frustrated by the long walk — especially after hours of dancing and sun. Another sour note came when some bands encouraged fans to throw beer cans into the crowd — a reckless move that resulted in one young girl, who had saved her own money to attend, getting hit in the eye and needing ambulance care.

Mind Your Manners

Super fans ran from the entrance gates to get their spot at noon and stayed just to get a first row spot at Country Calling.
Super fans ran from the entrance gates to get their spot at noon and stayed just to get a first row spot at Country Calling.

Crowd behavior was a mixed bag. While most people were friendly and excited, some overindulged and had to be escorted out by security. Others were just plain rude, elbowing their way to the front, ignoring the unspoken rule that those who camp out early earn their front-row spot.

Money, Money, Money

Jordan Davis took the Scoot Stage by storm signing his top hits.
Jordan Davis took the Scoot Stage by storm signing his top hits.

Food prices within the concert zone also raised eyebrows — significantly higher than normal boardwalk rates. And while the headliners were undeniably incredible, there was a noticeable drop in mid-day star power compared to last year. It seemed like much of the budget went into the three top acts, leaving earlier bands a bit underwhelming by comparison.

Still, despite the few bumps, Country Calling delivered another unforgettable weekend full of music, sun, and good vibes. As we close the book on this year’s concert, the only question left is: how many months until we can do it all over again?

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
More articles

