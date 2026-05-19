Remembering the Flagship: A Piece of Ocean City History Fades Away

The Flagship Oceanfront Hotel was one of those classic Ocean City places that generations of families returned to year after year. Sitting at 26th Street and the Boardwalk, it marked the unofficial “north end” of the traditional Boardwalk experience for decades. Originally built in 1964, the hotel opened during a major growth era for Ocean City, when the resort town was transforming from a small seasonal beach community into one of the East Coast’s biggest vacation destinations.

What made the Flagship memorable wasn’t luxury — it was nostalgia. Families loved the oceanfront pool, the tiki-style pool bar, shuffleboard courts, playground areas, and the easy access to the beach and Boardwalk. Many guests remember spending entire summers there, walking barefoot from the pool to the sand and then back to the room for steamed crabs or pizza on the balcony. The hotel became especially popular with repeat visitors from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

One of the most iconic features was the giant whale statue overlooking Jonah and the Whale restaurant. For many visitors, that whale became a landmark — “meet you by the whale” was a common phrase for decades. The restaurant itself was known for seafood buffets and all-you-can-eat crab legs, a very “old-school Ocean City” tradition that defined beach vacations in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s.

The Flagship also represented a different era of Ocean City architecture. Before the rise of towering condos and modern resorts, much of the Boardwalk was lined with simple family-owned motels and hotels that emphasized affordability and long summer stays. The Flagship fit perfectly into that culture — casual, family-oriented, and unapologetically beachy.

Its location on 26th Street was significant because that stretch marked where the “classic” Boardwalk atmosphere began transitioning into midtown Ocean City. In the hotel’s early years, the Boardwalk itself was shorter and quieter than it is today. Over time, Ocean City expanded northward rapidly, especially after the completion of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in 1952 and the Bay Bridge-Tunnel in 1964, which made travel to the resort dramatically easier.

Ocean City’s Boardwalk itself dates back to 1902, when local hotel owners first built a temporary wooden walkway to keep sand out of their lobbies. The original boards were actually rolled up and stored at the end of each summer. Over the decades, the Boardwalk became the heart of Ocean City tourism, surviving hurricanes, fires, and constant rebuilding. Today it stretches roughly three miles and remains one of the most recognizable boardwalks in America.

The demolition of the Flagship in 2026 feels emotional to longtime visitors because it symbolizes the continuing change of Ocean City. The town has steadily shifted from classic motels and family-run hotels toward larger branded resorts and condominium developments. This property is to be redeveloped into a SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

For many people, though, the Flagship was never just a hotel. It was where kids learned to swim, where families gathered after long beach days, where teenagers hung out at the pool bar, and where generations created traditions that lasted far beyond a single vacation week. Its demolition isn’t just the loss of a building — it’s the fading of a very specific kind of Ocean City memory.