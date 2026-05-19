The demolition of the Flagship Oceanfront Hotel on 26th Street began in late April, and now very little remains. As bulldozers moved in and started tearing down the longtime family favorite on the north end of the Boardwalk, an empty space quickly replaced what was once a beloved Ocean City landmark. From its iconic pool bar to the unforgettable whale watching over Jonah and the Whale restaurant, the demolition marks the end of an era. And yes — the legendary all-you-can-eat seafood feasts, complete with snow crab legs, have officially drifted off into the sunset.
Remembering the Flagship: A Piece of Ocean City History Fades Away
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.