A New Chapter for a Historic Name: The Embers Relaunches as 1945 Steak & Seafood This April

Ocean City, MD — One of Ocean City’s most iconic restaurant names is officially entering its

next chapter.

Originally founded in 1945, the restaurant long known as The Embers will relaunch in April

2026 as 1945 Steak & Seafood—a refined dining destination rooted in classic American

chophouse tradition and inspired by the bold, vibrant flavors of Italy, Spain, and France.

While the address remains unchanged, the restaurant now operates from a brand-new building completed in 2023. Over the past year, ownership quietly introduced the evolved concept under the original name. As the culinary direction advanced, however, the legacy branding continued to create confusion tied to the restaurant’s former buffet experience.



“The concept was right, but the story wasn’t clear,” said Cole Taustin. “We didn’t yet have the full team in place, and the name still carried expectations that no longer reflected who we were. This relaunch allows us to present the experience the right way—with the right people, the right menu, and the right environment.”

The April reopening follows months of refinement, including refreshed interior design, a fully dialed-in menu, and comprehensive retraining of the service team to ensure a consistently elevated guest experience.



The new menu features:

• Expertly selected, hand-cut steaks and chops

• Fresh, responsibly sourced seafood

• Western Mediterranean–inspired entrées and small plates

• An award-winning wine list and a carefully curated cocktail program

“This restaurant has been part of Ocean City for generations,” said Jay Taustin, who has stepped back from daily operations but remains closely connected to the business. “To see it continue evolving while staying true to its roots is incredibly meaningful. 1945 Steak &

Seafood represents everything we’ve always believed in—quality, hospitality, and pride in what we serve.”

“This isn’t a reinvention,” Cole Taustin added. “It’s the natural progression of a restaurant that has served this community for nearly eighty years. The name 1945 Steak & Seafood honors our past while clearly defining our future.”

Reservations will open ahead of the April launch.