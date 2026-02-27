What are you looking for?
32 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

A New Chapter for a Historic Name: The Embers Relaunches as 1945 Steak & Seafood This April

DowntownNewsOcean City Craft Beer
By Anne

Ocean City, MD — One of Ocean City’s most iconic restaurant names is officially entering its
next chapter.

Originally founded in 1945, the restaurant long known as The Embers will relaunch in April
2026 as 1945 Steak & Seafood—a refined dining destination rooted in classic American
chophouse tradition and inspired by the bold, vibrant flavors of Italy, Spain, and France.
While the address remains unchanged, the restaurant now operates from a brand-new building completed in 2023. Over the past year, ownership quietly introduced the evolved concept under the original name. As the culinary direction advanced, however, the legacy branding continued to create confusion tied to the restaurant’s former buffet experience.


“The concept was right, but the story wasn’t clear,” said Cole Taustin. “We didn’t yet have the full team in place, and the name still carried expectations that no longer reflected who we were. This relaunch allows us to present the experience the right way—with the right people, the right menu, and the right environment.”

The April reopening follows months of refinement, including refreshed interior design, a fully dialed-in menu, and comprehensive retraining of the service team to ensure a consistently elevated guest experience.


The new menu features:
• Expertly selected, hand-cut steaks and chops
• Fresh, responsibly sourced seafood
• Western Mediterranean–inspired entrées and small plates
• An award-winning wine list and a carefully curated cocktail program

“This restaurant has been part of Ocean City for generations,” said Jay Taustin, who has stepped back from daily operations but remains closely connected to the business. “To see it continue evolving while staying true to its roots is incredibly meaningful. 1945 Steak &
Seafood represents everything we’ve always believed in—quality, hospitality, and pride in what we serve.”

“This isn’t a reinvention,” Cole Taustin added. “It’s the natural progression of a restaurant that has served this community for nearly eighty years. The name 1945 Steak & Seafood honors our past while clearly defining our future.”

Reservations will open ahead of the April launch.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
OC MD Film Festival: The Ultimate Guide to Ocean City’s Premier Independent Film Event

Follow Oceancity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,540SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,540SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND