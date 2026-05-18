Rainy Day? No Problem! How to Enjoy Memorial Day Weekend 2026 in Ocean City, MD

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in Ocean City, Maryland — and while this year’s forecast may bring a some rain, that doesn’t mean your beach getaway is ruined. In fact, Ocean City is one of the best destinations for a rainy holiday weekend thanks to its oceanfront hotels, indoor pools, restaurants, bars, arcades, spas, shopping, and incredible bay views.
Whether you’re looking for a cozy balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or a relaxing bayfront sunset view while the rain rolls in, these Ocean City hotels make Memorial Day Weekend unforgettable — rain or shine.
Why Ocean City is Perfect Even in the Rain
A rainy beach day can actually be one of the most relaxing vacation experiences. Imagine sipping coffee on a private balcony while waves crash in the distance, enjoying an indoor pool with ocean views, or grabbing happy hour drinks just steps from the Boardwalk.
Memorial Day Weekend in Ocean City still brings:
- Live entertainment at bars and restaurants
- Boardwalk arcades and indoor attractions
- Fresh seafood and waterfront dining
- Spa treatments and indoor pools
- Shopping and brewery hopping
- Beautiful stormy ocean views from your balcony
And the best part? Rain often means fewer crowds and lower stress.
Best Ocean City Hotels with Ocean or Bay View Balconies
1. The Grand Hotel Ocean City
If you want classic Ocean City oceanfront vibes, the Grand Hotel delivers. Located directly on the Boardwalk, nearly every room offers sweeping ocean views from private balconies. Guests love the indoor pool, multiple restaurants, coffee shop, and easy access to rainy-day Boardwalk fun.
Why stay here during rainy weather:
- Huge indoor amenities
- Direct Boardwalk access
- Incredible storm watching from balconies
- Walkable to restaurants and nightlife
2. Park Place Hotel
This oceanfront Boardwalk favorite offers unbeatable sunrise views and private balconies directly overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. On rainy days, you’re still steps from arcades, shops, and restaurants. You also have a covered area on the beach side and the bay side. We’ve hidden from the rain at their 2nd floor bar (Coconut’s) above the boardwalk!
Perfect for:
- Couples
- Boardwalk lovers
- Relaxing oceanfront mornings
3. Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites
The Hilton combines luxury with family-friendly amenities. Spacious suites, large balconies, indoor pools, lazy rivers, and ocean views make it ideal for rainy Memorial Day weekends.
Highlights:
- Indoor pool complex
- Spacious balconies
- Excellent dining onsite
- Great midtown location
4. Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites (17th Street)
One of the best family-friendly oceanfront hotels in Ocean City. Balconies overlook the beach, and indoor pools help save rainy days. The pool is next to the restaurant/bar so the kids will be happy as you dine and watch them.
Why guests love it:
- Oceanfront suites
- Indoor kids activities
- Close to the Boardwalk
5. Holiday Inn Oceanfront at 67th Street
This midtown favorite gives guests incredible ocean views with large balconies and a covered outdoor bar.
Rainy day perks:
- Indoor pool
- Onsite restaurant and bar
- Spacious oceanfront rooms
6. Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort
Known for having one of the largest indoor pools in Ocean City, the Princess Royale is practically designed for rainy beach weekends.
Top features:
- Massive indoor atrium pool
- Oceanfront balconies
- Relaxing atmosphere
- Family-friendly suites
7. Princess Bayside Beach Hotel
Want peaceful bay sunsets instead of ocean waves? Princess Bayside offers beautiful bayfront balconies where rainy evenings become surprisingly relaxing.
Best for:
- Sunset lovers
- Couples
- Calm bay views
8. Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City
This modern bayfront property features stunning balconies overlooking Assawoman Bay. Rainy weather actually enhances the peaceful waterfront atmosphere.
Amenities include:
- Indoor pool
- Spacious suites
- Bayfront sunsets
- Rooftop views
9. Hyatt Place Ocean City / Oceanfront
The Hyatt Place combines modern comfort with excellent oceanfront balconies. The indoor pool and central location make it ideal during unpredictable weather.
Great for:
- Families
- Weekend getaways
- Walkability
10. Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront
Located directly on the beach, this hotel offers private balconies with fantastic ocean views plus cozy indoor spaces when showers arrive.
Rainy-day advantages:
- Indoor pool
- Oceanfront restaurant
- Modern rooms
More Great Ocean City Hotels with Balcony Views
If you’re still searching for the perfect Memorial Day stay, these additional Ocean City hotels also offer fantastic ocean or bay view balconies:
- DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront
- Oceanic Motel
- Harrison Hall Hotel
- Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel Ocean City Oceanfront
- Howard Johnson by Wyndham Ocean City Oceanfront
- Carousel Resort Hotel & Condominiums
- Days Inn Oceanfront
- Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront
- The Lankford Hotel
- Ocean 1 Hotel & Suites (Bayfront)
- Sahara Motel on the Boardwalk
Each offers its own unique Ocean City experience, from classic Boardwalk charm to upscale bayfront luxury.
Rainy Day Things to Do in Ocean City, MD
Explore the Boardwalk
Grab caramel popcorn, saltwater taffy, pizza, or Thrasher’s Fries while ducking into shops and arcades.
Visit Indoor Attractions
Enjoy Waterfront Dining
A rainy day is perfect for:
- Fresh Maryland crab soup
- Orange crushes – Download the trail and start your journey to get $5 orange crushes!
- Happy hour specials
- Waterfront Restaurants
Relax at Your Hotel
Sometimes the best Memorial Day plan is:
- Watching the ocean from your balcony
- Swimming indoors
- Ordering takeout
- Listening to the rain over the Atlantic
Final Thoughts: Don’t Cancel Your Ocean City Memorial Day Trip
Rainy weather doesn’t stop Ocean City from being an incredible Memorial Day destination. In many ways, it makes the experience even more memorable. Stormy ocean views, cozy hotel balconies, indoor pools, fresh seafood, and Boardwalk adventures still create the perfect beach getaway.
If you’re planning a last-minute Memorial Day Weekend escape, these Ocean City hotels with oceanfront and bayfront balconies offer some of the best views on the East Coast — no sunshine required.