Rainy Day? No Problem! How to Enjoy Memorial Day Weekend 2026 in Ocean City, MD

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in Ocean City, Maryland — and while this year’s forecast may bring a some rain, that doesn’t mean your beach getaway is ruined. In fact, Ocean City is one of the best destinations for a rainy holiday weekend thanks to its oceanfront hotels, indoor pools, restaurants, bars, arcades, spas, shopping, and incredible bay views.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or a relaxing bayfront sunset view while the rain rolls in, these Ocean City hotels make Memorial Day Weekend unforgettable — rain or shine.

Why Ocean City is Perfect Even in the Rain

A rainy beach day can actually be one of the most relaxing vacation experiences. Imagine sipping coffee on a private balcony while waves crash in the distance, enjoying an indoor pool with ocean views, or grabbing happy hour drinks just steps from the Boardwalk.

Memorial Day Weekend in Ocean City still brings:

And the best part? Rain often means fewer crowds and lower stress.

Best Ocean City Hotels with Ocean or Bay View Balconies

If you want classic Ocean City oceanfront vibes, the Grand Hotel delivers. Located directly on the Boardwalk, nearly every room offers sweeping ocean views from private balconies. Guests love the indoor pool, multiple restaurants, coffee shop, and easy access to rainy-day Boardwalk fun.

Why stay here during rainy weather:

Huge indoor amenities

Direct Boardwalk access

Incredible storm watching from balconies

Walkable to restaurants and nightlife

This oceanfront Boardwalk favorite offers unbeatable sunrise views and private balconies directly overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. On rainy days, you’re still steps from arcades, shops, and restaurants. You also have a covered area on the beach side and the bay side. We’ve hidden from the rain at their 2nd floor bar (Coconut’s) above the boardwalk!

Perfect for:

Couples

Boardwalk lovers

Relaxing oceanfront mornings

The Hilton combines luxury with family-friendly amenities. Spacious suites, large balconies, indoor pools, lazy rivers, and ocean views make it ideal for rainy Memorial Day weekends.

Highlights:

Indoor pool complex

Spacious balconies

Excellent dining onsite

Great midtown location

One of the best family-friendly oceanfront hotels in Ocean City. Balconies overlook the beach, and indoor pools help save rainy days. The pool is next to the restaurant/bar so the kids will be happy as you dine and watch them.

Why guests love it:

Oceanfront suites

Indoor kids activities

Close to the Boardwalk

This midtown favorite gives guests incredible ocean views with large balconies and a covered outdoor bar.

Rainy day perks:

Indoor pool

Onsite restaurant and bar

Spacious oceanfront rooms

6. Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort

Known for having one of the largest indoor pools in Ocean City, the Princess Royale is practically designed for rainy beach weekends.

Top features:

Massive indoor atrium pool

Oceanfront balconies

Relaxing atmosphere

Family-friendly suites

7. Princess Bayside Beach Hotel

Want peaceful bay sunsets instead of ocean waves? Princess Bayside offers beautiful bayfront balconies where rainy evenings become surprisingly relaxing.

Best for:

Sunset lovers

Couples

Calm bay views

8. Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City

This modern bayfront property features stunning balconies overlooking Assawoman Bay. Rainy weather actually enhances the peaceful waterfront atmosphere.

Amenities include:

Indoor pool

Spacious suites

Bayfront sunsets

Rooftop views

9. Hyatt Place Ocean City / Oceanfront

The Hyatt Place combines modern comfort with excellent oceanfront balconies. The indoor pool and central location make it ideal during unpredictable weather.

Great for:

Families

Weekend getaways

Walkability

10. Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront

Located directly on the beach, this hotel offers private balconies with fantastic ocean views plus cozy indoor spaces when showers arrive.

Rainy-day advantages:

Indoor pool

Oceanfront restaurant

Modern rooms

More Great Ocean City Hotels with Balcony Views

If you’re still searching for the perfect Memorial Day stay, these additional Ocean City hotels also offer fantastic ocean or bay view balconies:

Each offers its own unique Ocean City experience, from classic Boardwalk charm to upscale bayfront luxury.

Rainy Day Things to Do in Ocean City, MD

Explore the Boardwalk

Grab caramel popcorn, saltwater taffy, pizza, or Thrasher’s Fries while ducking into shops and arcades.

Visit Indoor Attractions

Enjoy Waterfront Dining

A rainy day is perfect for:

Fresh Maryland crab soup

Orange crushes – Download the trail and start your journey to get $5 orange crushes!

Happy hour specials

Waterfront Restaurants

Relax at Your Hotel

Sometimes the best Memorial Day plan is:

Watching the ocean from your balcony

Swimming indoors

Ordering takeout

Listening to the rain over the Atlantic

Final Thoughts: Don’t Cancel Your Ocean City Memorial Day Trip

Rainy weather doesn’t stop Ocean City from being an incredible Memorial Day destination. In many ways, it makes the experience even more memorable. Stormy ocean views, cozy hotel balconies, indoor pools, fresh seafood, and Boardwalk adventures still create the perfect beach getaway.

If you’re planning a last-minute Memorial Day Weekend escape, these Ocean City hotels with oceanfront and bayfront balconies offer some of the best views on the East Coast — no sunshine required.