Rainy Day? No Problem! How to Enjoy Memorial Day Weekend 2026 in Ocean City, MD

FamilyNewsOcean City Events
By Ann

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in Ocean City, Maryland — and while this year’s forecast may bring a some rain, that doesn’t mean your beach getaway is ruined. In fact, Ocean City is one of the best destinations for a rainy holiday weekend thanks to its oceanfront hotels, indoor pools, restaurants, bars, arcades, spas, shopping, and incredible bay views.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or a relaxing bayfront sunset view while the rain rolls in, these Ocean City hotels make Memorial Day Weekend unforgettable — rain or shine.

Why Ocean City is Perfect Even in the Rain

A rainy beach day can actually be one of the most relaxing vacation experiences. Imagine sipping coffee on a private balcony while waves crash in the distance, enjoying an indoor pool with ocean views, or grabbing happy hour drinks just steps from the Boardwalk.

Memorial Day Weekend in Ocean City still brings:

And the best part? Rain often means fewer crowds and lower stress.

Best Ocean City Hotels with Ocean or Bay View Balconies

1. The Grand Hotel Ocean City

 

grand hotel rooms in ocean city
The Grand Hotel is a favorite – on the beach and boardwalk – where every room has a view.

If you want classic Ocean City oceanfront vibes, the Grand Hotel delivers. Located directly on the Boardwalk, nearly every room offers sweeping ocean views from private balconies. Guests love the indoor pool, multiple restaurants, coffee shop, and easy access to rainy-day Boardwalk fun.

Why stay here during rainy weather:

  • Huge indoor amenities
  • Direct Boardwalk access
  • Incredible storm watching from balconies
  • Walkable to restaurants and nightlife

2. Park Place Hotel

 

Park Place Hotel with cover to shield from the rain
Park Place Hotel

This oceanfront Boardwalk favorite offers unbeatable sunrise views and private balconies directly overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. On rainy days, you’re still steps from arcades, shops, and restaurants.  You also have a covered area on the beach side and the bay side.  We’ve hidden from the rain at their 2nd floor bar (Coconut’s) above the boardwalk!

Perfect for:

  • Couples
  • Boardwalk lovers
  • Relaxing oceanfront mornings

3. Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites

Hilton-indoor-heated-pool
Hilton’s indoor heated pool

The Hilton combines luxury with family-friendly amenities. Spacious suites, large balconies, indoor pools, lazy rivers, and ocean views make it ideal for rainy Memorial Day weekends.

Highlights:

  • Indoor pool complex
  • Spacious balconies
  • Excellent dining onsite
  • Great midtown location

4. Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites (17th Street)

balcony holiday inn and suit

 

One of the best family-friendly oceanfront hotels in Ocean City. Balconies overlook the beach, and indoor pools help save rainy days.  The pool is next to the restaurant/bar so the kids will be happy as you dine and watch them.

Why guests love it:

  • Oceanfront suites
  • Indoor kids activities
  • Close to the Boardwalk

5. Holiday Inn Oceanfront at 67th Street

Holiday Inn Pool Bar

This midtown favorite gives guests incredible ocean views with large balconies and a covered outdoor bar.

Rainy day perks:

  • Indoor pool
  • Onsite restaurant and bar
  • Spacious oceanfront rooms

6. Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort

indoor pool at the princess r

Known for having one of the largest indoor pools in Ocean City, the Princess Royale is practically designed for rainy beach weekends.

Top features:

  • Massive indoor atrium pool
  • Oceanfront balconies
  • Relaxing atmosphere
  • Family-friendly suites

7. Princess Bayside Beach Hotel

View form the Princess Bayside

Want peaceful bay sunsets instead of ocean waves? Princess Bayside offers beautiful bayfront balconies where rainy evenings become surprisingly relaxing.

Best for:

  • Sunset lovers
  • Couples
  • Calm bay views

8. Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City

View from the Residence Inn Ocean City
View from the Residence Inn Ocean City

This modern bayfront property features stunning balconies overlooking Assawoman Bay. Rainy weather actually enhances the peaceful waterfront atmosphere.

Amenities include:

  • Indoor pool
  • Spacious suites
  • Bayfront sunsets
  • Rooftop views

9. Hyatt Place Ocean City / Oceanfront

hyatt place boardwalk
The Hyatt Place sits at 16th street and the boardwalk.

The Hyatt Place combines modern comfort with excellent oceanfront balconies. The indoor pool and central location make it ideal during unpredictable weather.

Great for:

  • Families
  • Weekend getaways
  • Walkability

10. Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront

Courtyard by Marriott
Courtyard by Marriott

Located directly on the beach, this hotel offers private balconies with fantastic ocean views plus cozy indoor spaces when showers arrive.

Rainy-day advantages:

  • Indoor pool
  • Oceanfront restaurant
  • Modern rooms

More Great Ocean City Hotels with Balcony Views

doubletree Marlin Moon
Enjoy the Marlin Moon Restaurant inside the Doubletree

If you’re still searching for the perfect Memorial Day stay, these additional Ocean City hotels also offer fantastic ocean or bay view balconies:

Each offers its own unique Ocean City experience, from classic Boardwalk charm to upscale bayfront luxury.

Rainy Day Things to Do in Ocean City, MD

Explore the Boardwalk

rainy day on the boardwalk i

Grab caramel popcorn, saltwater taffy, pizza, or Thrasher’s Fries while ducking into shops and arcades.

Visit Indoor Attractions

Old Pro Golf - Bets Rainy Day Activity Voters Choice
Old Pro Golf – Bets Rainy Day Activity Voters Choice

Enjoy Waterfront Dining

A rainy day is perfect for:

Relax at Your Hotel

Sometimes the best Memorial Day plan is:

  • Watching the ocean from your balcony
  • Swimming indoors
  • Ordering takeout
  • Listening to the rain over the Atlantic

Final Thoughts: Don’t Cancel Your Ocean City Memorial Day Trip

Rainy weather doesn’t stop Ocean City from being an incredible Memorial Day destination. In many ways, it makes the experience even more memorable. Stormy ocean views, cozy hotel balconies, indoor pools, fresh seafood, and Boardwalk adventures still create the perfect beach getaway.

If you’re planning a last-minute Memorial Day Weekend escape, these Ocean City hotels with oceanfront and bayfront balconies offer some of the best views on the East Coast — no sunshine required.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
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