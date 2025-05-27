Ocean City, Maryland’s Memorial Day 2025: Bustling or a Bust?

Memorial Day in Ocean City, Maryland has traditionally marked the unofficial start of summer, bringing waves of vacationers eager to soak in the sun, stroll the boardwalk, and officially usher in beach season. But this year, the scene along the Atlantic coastline seemed more subdued than in past Memorial Day weekends. While not entirely empty, the resort town lacked the usual packed beaches and bustling boardwalk crowds. So, what happened? Here’s a closer look at the factors that might have kept the crowds at bay.

Weather Woes

Leading into the weekend, forecasts painted a dreary picture: chilly temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. With many beachgoers banking on perfect weather, that prediction alone may have deterred travel plans. However, the reality turned out slightly better than expected. The sun broke through on both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday emerging as the warmest and most favorable beach day. Even if sand and surf weren’t top choices, vacationers made the most of it—playing mini golf, walking the boardwalk, and dining out.

The Boardwalk Rock Hangover

Ocean City was already abuzz just one week prior, having hosted its major Boardwalk Rock event. Over 55,000 tickets were sold for the multi-day rock concert featuring legendary acts like Bush, Chevelle, and Def Leppard. Hotels were at full capacity, and the town was alive with music fans. With such a high-energy event drawing large crowds so close to the holiday, many might have considered it their own “early” Memorial Day celebration, skipping the official holiday weekend altogether.

Pricing Pressure

It’s no secret that Ocean City has developed a reputation among some travelers as being on the pricier side. While several hotels, including popular spots, offered discounted rates for the holiday weekend, some vacationers were still surprised by sticker shock—particularly when it came to boardwalk food. One visitor reported paying $17 for a funnel cake. However, those looking to save on meals did have options, with some hotels such at Hyatt Place on 16th street offering in-room kitchenettes to help ease the cost of dining out.

Economic Uncertainty

Another factor that may have kept travelers home? The economy. With rising tariffs on imported goods, cost-of-living increases, and general financial uncertainty, many families are tightening their belts. Instead of kicking off summer with a big trip, they might be waiting for warmer, more reliably sunny weekends in July or August to make the most of their dollars.

New Rental Restrictions

Lastly, a controversial local policy might also be impacting the flow of holiday weekend visitors. Ocean City has recently enacted stricter laws on short-term rentals, particularly in certain neighborhoods, to support the hotel and motel industry. While the goal is to boost long-term economic stability, the regulations may also be deterring groups and families who previously relied on short-term rentals for flexibility and affordability.

Looking Ahead

This year’s Memorial Day in Ocean City wasn’t entirely a bust—but it certainly wasn’t the typical kickoff the town is known for. Whether it was the weather, economic concerns, or policy changes, a combination of factors created a quieter start to summer 2025. One thing is certain: Ocean City will be watching closely as the season unfolds, hoping the true summer surge is still on the horizon.