Get ready to rock! Ocean City is thrilled to announce the first-ever Boardwalk Rock Festival, a brand-new music experience hitting the beach May 17-18, 2025. Brought to you by the producers of Oceans Calling and Country Calling, this two-day festival promises an epic lineup of rock’s biggest names. Stay tuned for updates and get ready to experience the ultimate rock weekend in Ocean City!
May 17-18, 2025
Music Festival
