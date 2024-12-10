60.8 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel
Boardwalk Rock - Ocean City’s Newest Music Festival

Boardwalk Rock Fest Festival will Rock Ocean City, May 2025!

Description:

Get ready to rock! Ocean City is thrilled to announce the first-ever Boardwalk Rock Festival, a brand-new music experience hitting the beach May 17-18, 2025. Brought to you by the producers of Oceans Calling and Country Calling, this two-day festival promises an epic lineup of rock’s biggest names. Stay tuned for updates and get ready to experience the ultimate rock weekend in Ocean City!  

Dates:

May 17-18, 2025  

Festival Type:

Music Festival

Status:

Scheduled

Attendance Mode:

Turn your phones and computers off!  This event is in person.

Location:

  • Name: Ocean City Beach
  • Street Address: Ocean City Boardwalk
  • Locality: Ocean City
  • Postal Code: 21842
  • Region: Maryland
  • Country: USA

Tickets:

  • Price: (To be announced)
  • Currency: USD
  • Sale Start Date: (To be announced)
  • URL: (To be announced)

Organizer:

Performers:

  • Type: Rock and roll all the way.  
  • Name: Stay tuned as the organizer announces the music line-up.  OceanCity.com will give you all the information you need to make your weekend a fabulous one.

Find Your Hotels for the Boardwalk Rock Fest Weekend

Featured Boardwalk Hotels

Top Choice! 360°
Grand Hotel Exterior Night 768x492

Grand Hotel Oceanfront

2100 Baltimore Ave
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Book Now
Details

Popular
307773590 565277245600018 4837354365885808700 n

Ocean City Hotel Group

3400 Coastal Hwy
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Details

64305097 2139583036151941 1290941073232756736 n

OC MD Hotels – 14 Unique Hotels

106 Baltimore Ave
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Book Now
Details

Boardwalk 360°
1820 park place new3

Park Place Hotel

208 N Baltimore
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Book Now
Details

1429 Boardwalk Hotel Group 1

Boardwalk Hotel Group

Various Locations
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Book Now
Details

View all

Hotels with Indoor Pools

Top Choice! 360°
Grand Hotel Exterior Night 768x492

Grand Hotel Oceanfront

2100 Baltimore Ave
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Book Now
Details

64305097 2139583036151941 1290941073232756736 n

OC MD Hotels – 14 Unique Hotels

106 Baltimore Ave
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Book Now
Details

Staff Pick 360°
outside building 001 800 768x576

Hilton Oceanfront Suites

3200 Baltimore Avenue
Ocean City, Maryland
Mid-town
Website
Book Now
Details

header sub 768x232

Carousel Resort Hotel & Condominiums

11700 Coastal Hwy
Ocean City, Maryland
North
Website
Book Now
Details

Best Value
ocehtht day exterior

Home2 Suites by Hilton Ocean City Bayside

120 67th St
Ocean City, Maryland
North
Website
Book Now
Details

View all

Suites

64305097 2139583036151941 1290941073232756736 n

OC MD Hotels – 14 Unique Hotels

106 Baltimore Ave
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Book Now
Details

Popular
sbyro exterior 0002 hor clsc 768x512

Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City

300 Seabay Lane
Ocean City, Maryland
Mid-town
Website
Book Now
Details

Screen Shot 2022 06 21 at 11.32.39 AM 768x509

Princess Royale Hotel

91st Street
Ocean City, Maryland
North
Website
Book Now
Details

3072 20180919 115811 768x576

Hyatt Place Ocean City / Oceanfront

1, 16th St
Ocean City, Maryland
Downtown
Website
Book Now
Details

Best Value
ocehtht day exterior

Home2 Suites by Hilton Ocean City Bayside

120 67th St
Ocean City, Maryland
North
Website
Book Now
Details

View all
OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,223FansLike
30,584FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
946SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND