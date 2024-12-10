Description:

Get ready to rock! Ocean City is thrilled to announce the first-ever Boardwalk Rock Festival, a brand-new music experience hitting the beach May 17-18, 2025. Brought to you by the producers of Oceans Calling and Country Calling, this two-day festival promises an epic lineup of rock’s biggest names. Stay tuned for updates and get ready to experience the ultimate rock weekend in Ocean City!

Dates:

May 17-18, 2025

Festival Type:

Music Festival

Status:

Scheduled

Attendance Mode:

Turn your phones and computers off! This event is in person.