Boardwalk Rock Day 1: Our Only Complaint…We Wanted More, More, More!

Ocean City, Maryland, was the place to be yesterday as Boardwalk Rock launched its inaugural day with sunshine, sand, and sounds that had the entire beach vibrating. The weather couldn’t have been better — warm, breezy, and drenched in sunlight, it set the perfect backdrop for a full day of rock nostalgia and fresh energy. Fans gathered from all over, beach towels and sunscreen in hand, for a relaxing day rocking out in the sand to the soundtrack of our youth — and, dare we say it, the bands sounded even better than they did when we were in high school.

From the opening chord to the final encore, Day 1 was electric. The only complaint? We wanted more, more, more! But more on that in a minute…

Rob Zombie brought the monsters and the hair flips with his signature horrific flair, turning the boardwalk into a horror-rock playground. Trapt followed with an even more “Headstrong” performance than expected, their sound so powerful it could be heard from every corner of the festival grounds. Extreme cranked the energy to an all-time high, delivering a set that left no doubt about their name.

Kat Von D stunned the crowd in a sleek, skin-tight black catsuit, proving she’s not just about the visuals — her vocals were powerful and haunting. Royale Lynn kicked off the day as Boardwalk Rock’s unofficial hype girl, getting the early crowd amped up and ready for what would become an unforgettable ride.

But the band that everyone is still talking about? None other than Bush. Gavin Rossdale looked like he stepped straight off the posters from our teenage bedroom walls, not having aged a day. And that voice? That accent? We almost forgot how swoon-worthy he was until he started chatting with the crowd. Generations of fans — from Gen X to Gen Z — were falling for him all over again. Gavin didn’t just stay on stage either; he jumped down into the crowd, holding hands, taking selfies, and singing directly to fans. The connection was electric, authentic, and unforgettable.

Halestorm brought the mega bass and some jaw-dropping guitar action, with Lzzy Hale’s fierce vocals echoing across the sand. Def Leppard’s set was a throwback dream — the crowd stretched as far as the eye could see, screaming every word like it was still the ’80s. And Mammoth WVH stunned audiences with raw talent and tight musicianship — it must be in the genes.

The only complaint from fans? We wanted more, more, more! But wait — we can have more! Because Day 2 kicks off today at 12:30 PM on the Bolt Stage, continuing the energy with none other than Tim Montana leading the charge.

So grab your sunscreen, rally your crew, and get ready to do it all over again — because Boardwalk Rock Day 2 is about to begin!