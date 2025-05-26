You already know that vacations can break the bank. Luckily, the Town of Ocean City knows this too, and that’s why, in addition to the miles of free beach and boardwalk that are perfect for a summertime stroll, the city also offers a variety of free, fun and family-friendly activities throughout the season. It is possible to have a memorable trip without emptying your wallet – here are just 10 of the top free events, some hugely popular and others lesser-known, to take advantage of during your summer vacation.
And if you need any more ideas for free and fun things to do, well… we’ve got 100.
This year, the Ocean City Air Show is moving back to June and will fly into Ocean City June 14th-15th, 2025. The OC Air Show brings the nation’s top military and civilian aerial acrobatic acts to the beach for a weekend of jaw-dropping flight demos, scintillating stunt shows, fabulous flight formations, pinpoint parachute jumps, and more mesmerizing acts that defy gravity and common sense.
Throughout the week, weather permitting, the whole family is welcome to catch a flick by the ocean, on Wednesday evenings on 118th behind the Carousel Hotel. All you need is a beach blanket and maybe some popcorn to enjoy a movie night out, all summer long. Check out the schedule here.
3Ocean City Beach Dance Party
Every Monday in July and August from 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm at the Caroline Street Stage. Beach entertainment hosted by local DJs.
4Monday Night Fireworks
Right after the Dance Party, the Town of Ocean City will light up the night with a free fireworks display. Watch from the beach or boardwalk near the Caroline Street stage.
Firetrucks and floats will be parading along Coastal Highway at the annual Fire Fighter’s Parade, and all families and future firefighters are welcome to join the crowd. The parade is part of Fireman’s Week, which begins the third weekend in June and runs through the following week.
Whether you prefer to see the fireworks in Ocean City, MD at Northside Park or at N. Division Street just off the Boardwalk, both locations will feature a live band prior to the 9:30 fireworks display. You knew this would make the list of the best free things to do in Ocean City, MD because it’s an Ocean City tradition.
7Sunset Park Party Nights
Every Thursday night from July to August, you can watch the sun set over the Isle of Wight Bay while listening to live music – just bring a chair and maybe a few bucks for a cold beer.
Head up to Northside Park to enjoy a free summer concert series, and bring a few bucks for ice cream, too! This family-friendly event hosts bands that play almost any genre from country to rock to tribute bands to oldies, and happens every Sunday night in the summer from 7 to 9 p.m.
Free Summer Programs At The Ocean City Life Saving Station
Stop by the Ocean City Life Saving Station on the Boardwalk for free children’s activities Monday – Saturday at 10am. Check out what’s offered here.
Details and a full listing of the free events that Ocean City offers can be found here.
