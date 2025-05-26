You already know that vacations can break the bank. Luckily, the Town of Ocean City knows this too, and that’s why, in addition to the miles of free beach and boardwalk that are perfect for a summertime stroll, the city also offers a variety of free, fun and family-friendly activities throughout the season. It is possible to have a memorable trip without emptying your wallet – here are just 10 of the top free events, some hugely popular and others lesser-known, to take advantage of during your summer vacation.

And if you need any more ideas for free and fun things to do, well… we’ve got 100.