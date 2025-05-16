Boardwalk Rock 2025: Sunshine, Guitars, and Generations Collide in Ocean City

After several gray days of relentless rain, Ocean City is finally basking in sunshine—and just in time for one of its biggest weekends of the year. Boardwalk Rock 2025 is in full swing, and with the skies clearing and the boardwalk buzzing, locals and visitors alike are ready to let loose to the sound of screaming guitars and soulful vocals.

Despite a sudden, torrential downpour around 3 p.m. on Friday that sent some scrambling for cover, the weather has since taken a turn for the better. The forecast for the rest of the weekend is picture-perfect: sunny skies, warm ocean breezes, and music echoing from the famous Ocean City boardwalk.

If you’re just getting into town, don’t worry—you can still pick up your event bracelet at the welcome tent on North Division Street, just off the boardwalk. Volunteers there are keeping the lines moving fast and the vibes high.

Sunday promises to be a standout day for the festival, with a strong lineup headlined by artists both classic and new. Katie from caught up with one of Sunday’s first performers, Tim Montana, who’s kicking things off on the Bolt Stage at 12:30 p.m to keep the energy going.

“It’s kind of wild,” Tim laughed. “Rock music is coming full circle.” What used to be your dad’s or your grandpa’s music—well, now the kids are playing it on their Spotify playlists.

Montana, who owns a bar back home in Big Sky Country, says his entire staff took the weekend off to watch him play at the beach. “I was like, ‘Who’s working the bar??’” he joked. “Guess we’ll just ask the Cisco delivery guy to jump behind the bar.”

It’s not just his crew that’s into the tour life. Tim says music is a way to bond with his kids, even when their tastes differ. “My high school daughter rolls her eyes at the big truck I drive with my logo on it—but when I put on some good rock music suddenly she’s into it,” he said. “Meanwhile, my middle school boys think the truck is the coolest thing ever.”

Montana’s experience is just one example of the intergenerational love of rock that’s pulsing through Ocean City this weekend. From boomers who grew up with the classics to Gen Z kids discovering the legends through viral videos, rock music is proving that it’s not just surviving—it’s thriving.

And while fans might only see the one performance on stage, many don’t realize the grind that artists endure to get there. Several performers are coming in hot from gigs in Daytona, Connecticut, and other cities just hours before their sets here in Ocean City.

“It’s a hard rock life,” Tim admitted, “but man, it’s worth every mile.”

With a beautiful weekend ahead and energy building by the minute, Boardwalk Rock 2025 is shaping up to be more than a music festival—it’s a celebration of heritage, heart, and the healing power of sunshine and sound.