It’s the holiday season here in Ocean City, and regardless of how you celebrate, you may be looking for restaurants restaurants open Christmas Day. We have four great Christmas Day restaurant menus to dazzle your tastebuds.

Whether you’re looking for a meal so you don’t have to cook or are looking to have a bite after attending Winterfest of Lights 2020, Ocean City has some great options that offer a variety of delicious foods for everyone.

Here are four great Christmas Day restaurant menus and their scrumptious offerings!

For more casual fare in a fun atmosphere, you can stop by Pickles Pub on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day for a great meal! They’re open seven days a week, too.

Their menu boasts a host of options for all kinds of pallets! For Teasers, we recommend the Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, Ahi Tuna, or the Crabby Tots.

For your main, they have full dinners and options with less food, such as a sandwich, a craft pizza, or one of their delicious overstuffed wraps.

We’d recommend the Maryland Crabcake, Big Wave Dave’s Route 50 (a burger with scrapple!), Chicken Chesapeake, Nashville Chicken & Waffles, or one of their delicious craft pizzas.

This Delaware landmark has been serving up a great Christmas Day menu and 2020 will be no exception. As if the daily menu wasn’t great enough, they’ve got some treats for Christmas Day dinner that bring the flavor!

Did you also know they’re open 365 days a year? Some of our usual, non-Christmas Day favorites include the Boom Boom Shrimp and the Crab Pizza for teasers, and for the main we love the prime rib, Alaskan snow crab legs, and the Harpoon burger. Their muffins are to die for, too!

This menu is a mainstay in Ocean City and at its other great locations, and there are just so many options to choose. We don’t we think we’ve made our way through the menu even though we’ve been there lots of times.

We recommend the crab fries and crab dip as appetizers, the beer battered fish ‘n chips, the steakhouse burger, or a large (15 of them!) plate of hot wings. But again, there are so many choices for your Christmas Day dinner.

They are open Christmas Day as well from 2-10pm. Their menu also offers delicious concoction, but we recommend their seafood skins, the porker, the pig in a blanket, or their iconic beef brisket.

