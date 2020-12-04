Walking the Winterfest of Lights

We have had a lot of our readers posting pictures of their visit to Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights this year, so we have put together a collection of their photos to inspire you. The general consensus is that taking the short walk on the paved paths around the park to see the thousands of sparkling lights and animated light displays is a great success! For those who have difficulty walking, there are scooters and powered wheelchairs available for rent, or of course, you can use your own. So whether you can make it here in person or must view from afar, sit back, make yourself a hot chocolate and take a look at some of our visitor’s pictures!

Find more information about Winterfest of Lights here, and find information on hotel Winterfest of Lights packages here.