A look back at 2020 in pictures

There may not be a lot of things we want to remember about 2020, but when we look at the photos taken this past year, we realized that although the big picture was pretty bleak, the little pictures prove there were still beautiful and amazing things taking place everywhere, but especially in Ocean City. Take a look at the year in review, with some of our favorite pictures from each month of 2020.

January 1st, 2020

Little did we know on this first day of 2020, what the coming year would become! The Annual Penguin Swim takes place every year on the beach at the Princes Royale. Are you brave enough to jump into the ocean on January 1st 2021?

February 12th 2020

Always a favorite spot for a photo op in Ocean City, this is the Pier early in the morning, not too long after the sun has risen on a chilly, cloudy February morning. No matter what the weather, you can usually get a pretty picture at the Ocean City Pier.

March 5th 2020

It’s a magnificent mild March day, and we had visitors in our resort enjoying the unexpected beauty an early spring day on the Boardwalk brings. This would be one of the last days for some time that visitors would be able to safely enjoy the Boardwalk.

April 2nd 2020

There continued to be spectacular sunrises over the beach in Ocean City during the month of April, but nobody was here to see them 🙁

May 8th 2020

A sign of the times, both in Ocean City, and all around the world. We were no longer allowed to sit and chat with strangers, and there were no people to watch on the Boardwalk

June 30th 2020

Finally, we welcomed back our visitors to Ocean City. It was great to see you all again, and we know you made the most of the fabulous beach and weather to help recuperate from the stressful spring.

July 15th 2020

July continued with a steady flow of visitors enjoying the beach, amusements, and the town as a whole, and businesses adapting to the new environment and grateful for their patronage.

August 15th 2020

The Ocean City Air Show finally took place on August 15th. Not the sunniest day of the summer, but the show was spectacular as always.

September 23rd, 2020

September, and the weather was still warm enough to enjoy a relaxing afternoon on the beach. This picture shows the tidal pool formed near the Dunes Manor Hotel. (we loved these when we were kids!)

October 2020

A downsized, socially distant, hand sanitizer on every table, facemask necessary when walking, don’t mix with strangers Craft Beer Festival took place in October, at Sunset Park in Ocean City.

November 6th 2020

November, and Summer is well and truly over. We survived it and hope all our small businesses did too. Trimper’s Rides packs away their Inlet Eye, one of their new rides this summer, until next year. Did you get the chance to ride it?

December 2020

Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights is a go, one of the few events to survive the year, modified to suit the times. As spectacular as ever, or maybe even more appealing this year since we’ve been through some dark times these last 9 months. But there is light now, and we hope to see everyone in 2021, especially those who were not able to visit us in 2020. ALL the businesses in Ocean City appreciate everyone who came to them, bought from them, ate at them, stayed at them, and enjoyed their services this past year. Ocean City would be nothing without it’s visitors. Thank you and Happy New Year!