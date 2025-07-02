Ocean City, Maryland will celebrate Independence Day with two spectacular fireworks displays on Friday, July 4, 2025. These synchronized celebrations will draw thousands of visitors and light up the sky in both North Ocean City and Downtown Ocean City.

With large crowds expected, the Ocean City Police Department anticipates significant traffic delays and limited parking throughout town. Visitors and residents are strongly encouraged to plan ahead.

North Ocean City Fireworks at Northside Park (125th Street and the Bay)

Event starts at 8:00 p.m. with live DJ entertainment

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

To enhance the experience, fireworks will launch from inside Northside Park, bringing the show closer to spectators than ever before. Due to safety measures, the soccer field and walking path on the park’s northwest side will be closed to the public.

No Parking Zones (2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.)

123rd, 125th, and 127th Streets between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue (both sides)

East side of Jamaica Avenue from 123rd Street to 125th Street

West side of Jamaica Avenue from 125th Street to 127th Street

East side of Jamaica Avenue from 127th Street to the road’s end (near the Recreation and Parks maintenance complex)

An alternate traffic pattern will be in effect between 123rd and 127th Streets beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Downtown Ocean City Fireworks at Caroline Street

Event begins at 8:00 p.m. with live DJ music

Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

No Parking Zones (Effective 6:00 a.m.)

Baltimore Avenue and North Division Street

900–902 Philadelphia Avenue

North side of the 200 block of Dorchester Street

Entire 200 block of 1st Street

South side of the 200 block of 2nd Street

South St. Louis Avenue between Dorchester Street and Talbot Street (east side)

Parking and Traffic Information for July 4th in Ocean City

Expect minimal public parking availability at both fireworks locations. Heavy traffic is anticipated before and especially after each event.

The Inlet Parking Lot will be open at a special event rate of $6 per hour

Violators parked in restricted areas may be towed to the Ocean City Police Impound Lot (6501 Coastal Highway)

Ocean City has enacted Resolution 2025-10, which authorizes enhanced parking enforcement and fines during major events like the Fourth of July. These include increased penalties for illegal parking near:

No parking signs

Fire hydrants

Red curbs

Sidewalks

These measures are designed to improve public safety and traffic flow during high-attendance periods.

Public Transportation: Ocean City Beach Bus and Park & Ride

Skip the traffic and take the Ocean City Beach Bus, which runs along Coastal Highway:

$4 Ride-All-Day Pass (valid from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. the next day)

Travels between the South Division Street Transit Center and the North End Transit Center

Transfers are free to the West Ocean City Park & Ride, located at 12848 Ocean Gateway (Route 50). This facility offers:

Free parking

Limited bus service from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Shuttle connection to Dorchester Street and St. Louis Avenue

Riders should expect high demand and potential delays at the Park & Ride on July 4th.

Route 50 Bridge Closure for Marine Traffic

The Route 50 drawbridge will not open to boats at its scheduled times of 10:25 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. on July 4th. The next opening for marine traffic will occur at 11:25 p.m. after the fireworks have concluded.

Tips for a Smooth July 4th in Ocean City

Arrive early to secure parking and avoid congestion

Be aware of increased pedestrian traffic in all event areas

If parked at the Inlet Lot , avoid exiting via 1st Street after the fireworks Instead, go north on Baltimore Avenue Use 9th Street or 15th Street to access Philadelphia Avenue and Route 50 Or continue to 33rd Street to take Route 90 westbound out of town



Weather Contingency

In case of inclement weather, both fireworks shows will be postponed to Saturday, July 5, 2025. All parking restrictions, transit services, and traffic plans will remain the same.

Final Reminders

July 4th in Ocean City is one of the busiest days of the year. Whether you’re headed to Northside Park or Caroline Street, plan ahead, expect delays, and allow plenty of extra time to enjoy the festivities.

By arriving early, staying patient, and following all posted parking and traffic signs, you can help make this Independence Day safe, fun, and unforgettable.