Christmas Eve & Day Restaurants Open

December 16, 2019
Cooking is Covered in Ocean City

Staying in Ocean City for Christmas? Do you want to cook? No, then try one of this great restaurants open for either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Open on Christmas Eve

 

28th St. Pit ‘n Pub 28th Street & Coastal Hwy. 3pm – ‘til (410) 289-2020
32 Palm 32nd Street

(in the Hilton Hotel & Suites)

 7am – 11pm (410) 289-2525
Bayside Skillet 7701 Coastal Hwy. 7am – Noon (410) 524-7950
Breaker’s Pub 101st Street

(in the Clarion Hotel)

 11:30am – 11pm (410) 524-3535
Carousel Resort Hotel-Reef 118 11700 Coastal Hwy 7am -12pm (410) 524-1000
Captain’s Table 15th Street

(in the Courtyard by Marriott)

 7am – 12pm Breakfast, 5pm Full dinner menu (410) 289-7192
Coffee Beanery 94th Street (in front of Acme) 7am – 12pm (410) 524-4400
Domino’s 104 64th St., Bayside 10:30am – 9pm (410) 723-5400
Dough Roller 4103 Coastal Hwy. 7:30am – 12pm (410) 524-9254
Dough Roller 6909 Coastal Hwy. 7:30am – 12pm (410) 524-7981
Dry 85 12 48th St 11:30am – til’ (443) 664-8989
Fat Daddys 216 South Baltimore Ave. Opens 11am (410) 289-4040
Fager’s Island 201 60th Street 11am – 4pm lite fare (410) 524-5500
Harpoon Hanna’s 39064 Harpoon Rd. 11am – 9pm (302) 539-3095
Hemingways at the Coral Reef 17th Street

(in the Holiday Inn Suites)

 6:30am – 9pm (410) 289-6388
Hooters Restaurant 12513 Ocean Gateway, West Ocean City 11am – 5pm (410) 213-1841
Horizon’s 101st Street (in the Clarion Hotel) 5 – 9pm Candlelight Buffet Limited a la carte menu (410) 524-3535
Marlin Moon Restaurant 33rd St. (in the DoubleTree) 7am -11pm

(dinner menu at 5PM – 10PM)

 (410) 289-1201
Nicks House of Ribs 144th St. & Coastal Hwy. 3pm – 9pm (410) 250-1984
Pickles Pub 706 Philadelphia Ave 11:30am – 2am (410) 289-4891
Pizza Tugos 9935 Stephen Decatur Hwy 11am – 9pm (410) 524-2122
Ropewalk Ocean City 8203 Coastal Hwy. Noon – 8pm (410) 524-1009
Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli 6301 Coastal Hwy. 9am – 5pm (410) 520-0283
The Original Greene Turtle 11601 Coastal Hwy Open 11am (410) 723-2120
Touch of Italy 6600 Coastal Hwy 7:30am – 10:30am

Lunch 10:30am 4pm Dinner 4pm 9pm

 (410) 524-5252
Victorian Room 28th Street (in the Dunes Manor Hotel) 7am – 11:30am Breakfast 4 – 9pm Dinner (410) 289-1100
Toast 12744 Ocean Gateway open until 10pm (410) 237-7070

Open on Christmas Day

28th St. Pit ‘n Pub 28th Street & Coastal Hwy. Open at 3pm (410) 289-2020
32 Palm 32nd Street

(in the Hilton Hotel & Suites)

 7am – 11pm (410) 289-2525
Breaker’s Pub 101st Street (in the Clarion Hotel) 7am – Noon (410) 524-3535
Captain’s Table

(reservations recommended)

 15th Street

(in the Courtyard by Marriott)

 Dinner Buffet 2pm – 7pm (410) 289-7192
Fager’s Island 201 60th Street 6pm – 1am

(bar only- no food)

 (410) 524-5500
Harpoon Hanna’s 39064 Harpoon Rd. 11am – 9pm (302) 539-3095
Hemingways at the Coral Reef 17th Street (in the Holiday Inn Suites) 6:30am – 8pm (410) 289-6388
Horizon’s

(reservations recommended)

 101st Street (in the Clarion Hotel) 1 – 8pm Candlelight Buffet

Limited a la carte menu

 (410) 524-3535
Marlin Moon Restaurant 33rd St. (in the DoubleTree) 7am -11pm

Dinner menu at 4pm

 (410) 289-1201
Pickles Pub 706 Philadelphia Ave open @ 5pm (410) 289-4891
Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen 6301 Coastal Hwy 9am – 4pm

Eat In or Carry Out

 (410) 520-0283
The Original Greene Turtle 11601 Coastal Hwy 12pm – Midnight (410) 723-2120
Touch of Italy 6600 Coastal Hwy 7:30am – 10am 5pm-8pm Lite Fare Only (410) 524-5252
Victorian Room

(reservations recommended)

 2800 Baltimore Ave. (in the Dunes Manor Hotel) Dinner Buffet 12pm – 6pm (410) 289-1100
Toast 12744 Ocean Gateway open until 3pm (410) 237-7070

Click Below for view of pdf

2019 Restaurants Open for Christmas Holiday

