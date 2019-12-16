Christmas Eve & Day Restaurants Open
Cooking is Covered in Ocean City
Staying in Ocean City for Christmas? Do you want to cook? No, then try one of this great restaurants open for either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Open on Christmas Eve
|28th St. Pit ‘n Pub
|28th Street & Coastal Hwy.
|3pm – ‘til
|(410) 289-2020
|32 Palm
|32nd Street
(in the Hilton Hotel & Suites)
|7am – 11pm
|(410) 289-2525
|Bayside Skillet
|7701 Coastal Hwy.
|7am – Noon
|(410) 524-7950
|Breaker’s Pub
|101st Street
(in the Clarion Hotel)
|11:30am – 11pm
|(410) 524-3535
|Carousel Resort Hotel-Reef 118
|11700 Coastal Hwy
|7am -12pm
|(410) 524-1000
|Captain’s Table
|15th Street
(in the Courtyard by Marriott)
|7am – 12pm Breakfast, 5pm Full dinner menu
|(410) 289-7192
|Coffee Beanery
|94th Street (in front of Acme)
|7am – 12pm
|(410) 524-4400
|Domino’s
|104 64th St., Bayside
|10:30am – 9pm
|(410) 723-5400
|Dough Roller
|4103 Coastal Hwy.
|7:30am – 12pm
|(410) 524-9254
|Dough Roller
|6909 Coastal Hwy.
|7:30am – 12pm
|(410) 524-7981
|Dry 85
|12 48th St
|11:30am – til’
|(443) 664-8989
|Fat Daddys
|216 South Baltimore Ave.
|Opens 11am
|(410) 289-4040
|Fager’s Island
|201 60th Street
|11am – 4pm lite fare
|(410) 524-5500
|Harpoon Hanna’s
|39064 Harpoon Rd.
|11am – 9pm
|(302) 539-3095
|Hemingways at the Coral Reef
|17th Street
(in the Holiday Inn Suites)
|6:30am – 9pm
|(410) 289-6388
|Hooters Restaurant
|12513 Ocean Gateway, West Ocean City
|11am – 5pm
|(410) 213-1841
|Horizon’s
|101st Street (in the Clarion Hotel)
|5 – 9pm Candlelight Buffet Limited a la carte menu
|(410) 524-3535
|Marlin Moon Restaurant
|33rd St. (in the DoubleTree)
|7am -11pm
(dinner menu at 5PM – 10PM)
|(410) 289-1201
|Nicks House of Ribs
|144th St. & Coastal Hwy.
|3pm – 9pm
|(410) 250-1984
|Pickles Pub
|706 Philadelphia Ave
|11:30am – 2am
|(410) 289-4891
|Pizza Tugos
|9935 Stephen Decatur Hwy
|11am – 9pm
|(410) 524-2122
|Ropewalk Ocean City
|8203 Coastal Hwy.
|Noon – 8pm
|(410) 524-1009
|Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli
|6301 Coastal Hwy.
|9am – 5pm
|(410) 520-0283
|The Original Greene Turtle
|11601 Coastal Hwy
|Open 11am
|(410) 723-2120
|Touch of Italy
|6600 Coastal Hwy
|7:30am – 10:30am
Lunch 10:30am – 4pm Dinner 4pm – 9pm
|(410) 524-5252
|Victorian Room
|28th Street (in the Dunes Manor Hotel)
|7am – 11:30am Breakfast 4 – 9pm Dinner
|(410) 289-1100
|Toast
|12744 Ocean Gateway
|open until 10pm
|(410) 237-7070
Open on Christmas Day
|28th St. Pit ‘n Pub
|28th Street & Coastal Hwy.
|Open at 3pm
|(410) 289-2020
|32 Palm
|32nd Street
(in the Hilton Hotel & Suites)
|7am – 11pm
|(410) 289-2525
|Breaker’s Pub
|101st Street (in the Clarion Hotel)
|7am – Noon
|(410) 524-3535
|Captain’s Table
(reservations recommended)
|15th Street
(in the Courtyard by Marriott)
|Dinner Buffet 2pm – 7pm
|(410) 289-7192
|Fager’s Island
|201 60th Street
|6pm – 1am
(bar only- no food)
|(410) 524-5500
|Harpoon Hanna’s
|39064 Harpoon Rd.
|11am – 9pm
|(302) 539-3095
|Hemingways at the Coral Reef
|17th Street (in the Holiday Inn Suites)
|6:30am – 8pm
|(410) 289-6388
|Horizon’s
(reservations recommended)
|101st Street (in the Clarion Hotel)
|1 – 8pm Candlelight Buffet
Limited a la carte menu
|(410) 524-3535
|Marlin Moon Restaurant
|33rd St. (in the DoubleTree)
|7am -11pm
Dinner menu at 4pm
|(410) 289-1201
|Pickles Pub
|706 Philadelphia Ave
|open @ 5pm
|(410) 289-4891
|Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen
|6301 Coastal Hwy
|9am – 4pm
Eat In or Carry Out
|(410) 520-0283
|The Original Greene Turtle
|11601 Coastal Hwy
|12pm – Midnight
|(410) 723-2120
|Touch of Italy
|6600 Coastal Hwy
|7:30am – 10am 5pm-8pm Lite Fare Only
|(410) 524-5252
|Victorian Room
(reservations recommended)
|2800 Baltimore Ave. (in the Dunes Manor Hotel)
|Dinner Buffet 12pm – 6pm
|(410) 289-1100
|Toast
|12744 Ocean Gateway
|open until 3pm
|(410) 237-7070
