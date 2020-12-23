Four Great Christmas Eve Restaurant Menus

We know what’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but let’s talk menus! Here at Oceancity.com, we have four great Christmas Eve menus to please you and your family. These menus will make for an amazing Christmas Eve bite-we just hope you’re not full from eggnog and fruitcake. Tomorrow, we will publish four great Christmas Day menus.

If you’re looking for fine dining on Christmas Eve, look no further than Fager’s Island. They have two locations in Ocean City and one in Salisbury. The mouthwatering menu will surely give you something tasty to eat. The variety of foods available will be sure to please you and your crew.

The Christmas Eve menu is sure to be delicious and you can dine with great waterfront views as well. We recommend bacon wrapped BBQ shrimp or French Onion Soup as a starter. For the main plates, why not try the sumptuous blackened scallops, the Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, or the Steak and Cake.

The Steak and Cake features all-natural, hand cut beef tenderloin filet with broiled Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. If you’re not feeling like crab, you could also try its cousin, the Surf and Turf. This meal features beef tenderloin and cold water Maine lobster tail instead.

Fager’s Island will be open on Christmas Eve from 11-4pm; they will also have a great New Year’s Eve menu where service starts at 4; last service is at 9:15.

The Original Greene Turtle, 116th Street

We know The Original Greene Turtle on 116th Street will be open Christmas Eve 11am until ??? (Their words, not ours!), but what is good on the menu? We have never had a meal there that we didn’t love!

From handhelds to sides to their amazing crab fries, the Greene Turtle also has burgers, delicious beer battered fish ‘n chips, crab cakes, and so many other delicious foods that’ll be sure to please you and your family.

28th Street Pit n Pub will be open Christmas eve 11am-10pm. Their menu also offers delicious concoction, but we recommend their seafood skins, the porker, the pig in a blanket, or their iconic beef brisket.

Both locations of Billy’s Sub Shop (140th Street in Ocean City and Rt54 in Fenwick Island) will be open for carry out and delivery on Christmas Eve, until 9pm. Their menu is delicious and we definitely recommend one of their pizzas (Buffalo is great!) or subs (mmm, Sirloin Cheese Steak!)-you can’t go wrong!

So now, the question is, where are you going to eat on Christmas Day? Stay tuned and we’ll publish four great Christmas Day menus tomorrow!